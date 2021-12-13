ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High court won’t hear Mississippi lawsuit over talcum powder

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Monday turned away a request by Johnson & Johnson to halt a Mississippi lawsuit over its talcum powder products. As is typical, the high court did not say anything in turning away the...

Supreme Court hears arguments for Mississippi abortion case

On December 1, the Supreme Court Justices heard the oral argument for the highly-debated abortion case, Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. The core of the case is Mississippi’s Gestational Age Act which bans abortions following 15 weeks of gestation. “It strips a right that has been constitutionally guaranteed to women or assigned females at birth in the US, federally, for 50 years,” freshman Vihaan Rathi said.
Supreme Court rejects Johnson & Johnson request to halt talcum powder suit

The Supreme Court on Monday rejected a request by Johnson & Johnson to halt a Mississippi lawsuit over its talcum powder products. As is typical, justices did not explain why they are not taking up the issue, which was included in a long list of cases the court said it would not hear. The case dates from 2014, when Mississippi officials sued Johnson & Johnson for allegedly violating state law by failing to warn users of "potentially lethal" health risks of using its products, including ovarian cancer.
La. Supreme Court Hears Lawsuit Over Vax Mandate For Hospital Employees

The Louisiana Supreme Court is considering a lawsuit that challenges mandatory vaccinations for hospital employees. Opening arguments started on Tuesday. An attorney representing dozens of employees said Louisiana hospitals don't have the right to require vaccinations. A lawyer for Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center disagreed. Ochsner gave its employees until...
US Supreme Court won’t end Wisconsin redistricting lawsuit

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court has rejected a lawsuit from Wisconsin Republicans seeking to kill a redistricting case brought by Democrats, keeping hope alive for liberals that they can seek to block GOP-drawn maps through the federal courts. The nation’s highest court on Monday denied hearing...
Supreme Court won't hear antitrust suit against Atrium Health

The U.S. Supreme Court declined Dec. 6 to hear an antitrust lawsuit against Charlotte, N.C.-based Atrium Health that challenged its market dominance. The justices won't review a March decision from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit, which rejected a proposed class-action lawsuit that argued Atrium exploited its market dominance to prohibit insurers from directing patients toward lower-cost care options.
Unvaccinated People Will Be Barred From Here, Starting Jan. 3

The country is on high alert as the Omicron variant begins its rapid spread throughout the U.S.—all while the Delta surge continues to run rampant. With COVID far from contained, health officials are doing everything in their power to try to prevent outbreaks. For some, that's meant a return to mask mandates, and for others, stricter laws concerning what activities require proof of vaccination. As cities prepare for a spike in COVID cases, some are introducing new restrictions on unvaccinated residents.
Johnson & Johnson's COVID vaccine produces virtually NO antibody protection against Omicron variant in lab study

A new study has found that Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine produced virtually no antibody response to the Omicron variant. South African virologist Penny Moore found that a key measure of antibody levels fell fell from 303 against the original strain to undetectable levels against Omicron in those with the J&J shot, according to Bloomberg.
Veteran’s case brings War Powers to Supreme Court

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court will decide whether Congress can give military service members the right to file civil lawsuits against states for employment discrimination based on their military service, in a case about how much power lawmakers have regarding military forces. The justices announced Wednesday they will hear...
SCOTUS to hear local veteran's case

Le Roy Torres said he suffered a lung injury after being exposed to open military burn pits while deployed for combat in Iraq. When he returned to duty with the Department of Public Safety in 008, he says his symptoms worsened and he was pressured to leave the force.
J&J Shot Loses Antibody Protection Against Omicron in Study (1)

South Africa’s Moore says shot may still protect vs disease. Moore gave presentation at an online African health conference. vaccine produced virtually no antibody protection against the omicron coronavirus variant in a laboratory experiment, underlining the new strain’s ability to get around one pillar of the body’s defenses.
Derek Chauvin To Change His Not Guilty Plea In Federal Case: What To Expect

Originally published on Dec. 13, 2021. Derek Chavuin has pleaded guilty in the federal case, click here for the updated story. MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin will be changing his plea of not guilty in his federal civil rights case over the death of George Floyd in May 2020. The U.S. District Court announced earlier this week that a change of plea hearing has been scheduled for Wednesday morning in St. Paul. PLEA COVERAGE: WCCO-TV will have the latest on this story as it comes in, check back on WCCO.com, our Facebook and Twitter. Follow Esme Murphy on Twitter,...
