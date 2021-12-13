‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’ Trailer Introduces Newt’s Team Against Mads Mikkelsen's Grindelwald

As the impending multiversal clash of Sony and Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home draws near, the rumored appearances of Spider-Men past and present have caused a stir over which actor brought the most faithful and all-around best interpretation of the web-slinger to the screen: Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield or Tom Holland. Each actor that has taken on the “great responsibility” of playing Peter Parker did so in their own unique way to varying levels of success, between Maguire’s down-to-earth charm, Garfield’s melancholy angst, and Holland’s optimistic naivete. When it comes to playing the spectacularly amazing Spider-Man himself, however, none of these actors have been able to embody the character’s true style of heroics on the big screen. While the gravity-defying derring-do that made Spider-Man a comic idol has been limited by the confines of practicality in live-action filmmaking, the realm of animation has yielded the web-head his best venue to demonstrate the kind of kinetic dynamism and even long-form storytelling worthy of the character.

