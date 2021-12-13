ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’ Trailer Introduces Newt’s Team Against Mads Mikkelsen's Grindelwald

By Ross Bonaime
Collider
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first trailer for Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore has been released, featuring the return of Eddie Redmayne’s Newt Scamander, Jude Law’s Albus Dumbledore, and introducing Mads Mikkelsen as Gellert Grindelwald. The Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore trailer begins with Law stating “If you listen...

collider.com

Related
thedigitalfix.com

Harry Potter: 10 facts you probably don’t know about Dumbledore

Of all the Harry Potter characters who inhabit the Wizarding World, few are more intriguing than Professor Dumbledore. Headmaster of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, the most powerful wizard of his generation, and the only man Voldemort ever feared, Dumbledore casts a huge shadow over the Harry Potter movies.
MOVIES
enstarz.com

Mads Mikkelsen Deactivates Instagram After Johnny Depp's Fans Launch Attack Following 'Fantastic Beasts' Trailer Release

Mads Mikkelsen did not receive a warm welcome from "Fantastic Beasts" fans who still see Johnny Depp as their sole Gellert Grindelwald. Director David Yates and his team shared the first look of the third entry of the "Harry Potter" prequel series, "Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore" through a new trailer. The clip introduced Mikkelsen for the first time as the new Gellert Grindelwald - the character Depp previously played before his firing.
CELEBRITIES
Best Life

9 New Movies You Can Watch on Netflix This Weekend

December is a great time for movies, as any buff will tell you. Studios are releasing their Oscar hopefuls and potential end-of-year blockbusters, not to mention holiday-themed entertainment. And plenty of those options are readily available for you on Netflix, along with some older favorites that just hit the streaming service. From a Spielberg/Cruise team-up to a surefire Best Picture contender, read on to find out what new movies you should be watching on Netflix this weekend.
MOVIES
Collider

'The Batman': Warner Bros. Reportedly Testing Two Cuts of the Film, Including One With a Big DC Character

While Spider-Man: No Way Home may hold the comic book spotlight for the time being, many viewers are eagerly anticipating Matt Reeves's upcoming The Batman. Robert Pattinson will be the latest actor to don the cape and cowl, with the film capturing the Dark Knight in his early days as the hero. And with just about three months away from release, several sources are reporting that Warner Bros. is testing two cuts of The Batman, with one cut containing a major actor that has yet to be revealed.
MOVIES
Collider

Ryan Reynolds Delivers Another Bizarre Ad for Aviation Gin

While it can be argued that a good chunk of Red Notice was a commercial for Aviation Gin, star Ryan Reynolds has released a legitimate new advertisement for his alcohol company that spoofs not just multiple iconic brands and an entire era in advertising, but Americana as a whole. This comes on the heels of his Maximum Effort’s marketing division being acquired by MNTN Software, a collaboration that the actor said would redefine television advertising.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Ben Affleck on Why ‘The Last Duel’ Bombed and What He Thinks of Ridley Scott Blaming Millennials

Let the record show that one question asked of Ben Affleck at Sunday night’s The Tender Bar premiere inspired a five-minute answer. That might not seem noteworthy for an interview that takes place far from a red carpet, but when it happens behind a stanchion and with an in-demand A-lister who is stopping for every outlet on a full press line, it is most definitely a moment. When it was over, even Affleck felt the weight of what had just happened. “That was my filibuster,” he said, flashing his signature grin and stepping down to face the final two reporters before making...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’: Film Review

The heroes who went clobberin’ through the pages of Marvel Comics in the 1980s were still relative kids when the mythology over at rival publisher DC started creaking under its own weight. Superman and Batman had started fighting crime in the late ’30s, for Pete’s sake, and the many iterations of their stories, not to mention those of less revered characters, had piled up in confusing or contradictory ways. The solution was a series called Crisis on Infinite Earths, envisioning a collision of alternate realities in which some characters died, others had their stories straightened out, and many (though far...
MOVIES
Collider

'Dune 2' Release Date, Cast, Filming Plans & Everything You Need to Know About Denis Villeneuve's Epic Sequel

It’s no secret that Dune is one of the most anticipated movies to release in 2021. The latest feature-length film adaptation of Frank Herbert’s beloved sci-fi novel comes from Denis Villeneuve, the director of Arrival and Blade Runner 2049, and features an all-star cast that includes Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Zendaya, Charlotte Rampling, Jason Momoa, and Javier Bardem.
MOVIES
Collider

Why Spider-Man Works Best In Animation

As the impending multiversal clash of Sony and Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home draws near, the rumored appearances of Spider-Men past and present have caused a stir over which actor brought the most faithful and all-around best interpretation of the web-slinger to the screen: Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield or Tom Holland. Each actor that has taken on the “great responsibility” of playing Peter Parker did so in their own unique way to varying levels of success, between Maguire’s down-to-earth charm, Garfield’s melancholy angst, and Holland’s optimistic naivete. When it comes to playing the spectacularly amazing Spider-Man himself, however, none of these actors have been able to embody the character’s true style of heroics on the big screen. While the gravity-defying derring-do that made Spider-Man a comic idol has been limited by the confines of practicality in live-action filmmaking, the realm of animation has yielded the web-head his best venue to demonstrate the kind of kinetic dynamism and even long-form storytelling worthy of the character.
MOVIES
Collider

An Animator's Guide to Essential Winter Movies

With the Winter Holidays starting, so too are the searches for the perfect winter movies to watch this season. When it comes to animated films, there is a plethora to choose from, both old and new, and the list is as long as it is varied. The genre of animated holiday and winter films contains a wide array of animation styles and techniques, alongside its many different stories and themes.
MOVIES
Collider

If You Love Tim Burton, You Have to Watch 'The Cabinet Of Dr. Caligari'

Tim Burton has always been open about the influences on his career. Most well-known is probably his love for horror films starring Vincent Price, but there’s also clear inspiration from Ray Harryhausen in Burton’s stop motion films, and even in his live-action work. He’s mentioned Dr. Seuss, Roald Dahl, Universal and Hammer horror cycles, Mario Bava, and made a movie about his passion for Margaret Keane. Many critics and academics who have examined Burton’s work also see another strong influence: 1920’s The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari.
MOVIES
Variety

‘Lord of the Rings’ at 20: Why Peter Jackson’s Trilogy Was One of Hollywood’s Riskiest Projects Ever

After success with several small-scale films, Peter Jackson in 1992 told Variety he was looking for a project “that will really push me.” He found something that surpassed everyone’s expectations. This month marks the 20th anniversary of Jackson’s “The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Rings,” which kicked off the 2001-2003 film trilogy based on the books by J.R.R. Tolkien. In 2000, Jackson told Variety “LOTR” was “the Holy Grail of filmmaking, a once-in-a-lifetime experience.” In retrospect, handing this massive project to Jackson seems like a no-brainer: great material for a great filmmaker. But in fact, there were so many unknown...
MOVIES
Variety

Denis Villeneuve to Direct Adaptation of Sci-Fi Novel ‘Rendezvous With Rama’ by Arthur C. Clarke

Having left an indelible imprint on Arrakis with his acclaimed adaptation of Frank Herbert’s “Dune,” Denis Villeneuve will journey deeper into the science fiction canon. Alcon Entertainment, which previously partnered with Villeneuve on “Prisoners” and “Blade Runner 2049,” has acquired the film rights to Arthur C. Clarke’s classic sci-fi novel “Rendezvous With Rama” for their frequent collaborator to direct. The novel had previously been controlled by Morgan Freeman and his partner Lori McCreary’s Revelations Entertainment, which will produce along with Alcon. First published in 1973, the novel is set in the 2130s and centers on a 31-by-12 mile cylindrical alien starship that enters...
MOVIES
Collider

'A Very British Scandal' Trailer Reveals Release Date for Claire Foy, Paul Bettany Drama Miniseries

BBC has unveiled the trailer for A Very British Scandal, a miniseries starring Claire Foy (The Crown) and Paul Bettany (WandaVision), about one of the most famous divorce stories in Europe. The story follows the Duke and Duchess of Argyll in the 1960s. The couple decided to call it quits and a brutal court case ensued, unveiling evidence of infidelity, forgery, theft, bribery, and several other crimes.
TV SERIES
Secret LA

The First Trailer For The Long-Anticipated ‘Harry Potter’ Reunion Has Finally Arrived

Potterheads, save the date. HBO Max announced just last month that a Return To Hogwarts television special is finally coming to our screens. Wonderfully, it comes 20 years to the day that the first installment of Harry Potter And The Philosopher Stone was released on November 16, 2001. Emotional fans worldwide can rejoice about our favorite trio, Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson returning to where the magic began, for the first time, for the 20th Anniversary of Harry Potter .
MOVIES

