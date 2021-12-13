Nobina publ AB (NOBINA)

Tobii AB (publ) develops and sells eye-tracking technology and solutions in Sweden, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Tobii Dynavox, Tobii Pro, and Tobii Tech. The Tobii Dynavox segment offers augmentative and alternative communication solutions, such as eye-controlled communication devices, touch screen controlled communication devices, and computer accessories for access and eye control for spinal cord injuries, cerebral palsy, ALS, and other medical conditions. The Tobii Pro segment provides eye-tracking hardware, and analytics software solutions, as well as market research services that are used by companies and research institutions. The Tobii Tech segment offers eye-tracking integration solutions in the areas of consumer electronics and other products, such as personal computers, virtual reality headsets, healthcare applications, and others. The company offers its products through resellers, agents, and distributors. Tobii AB (publ) was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Danderyd, Sweden.
