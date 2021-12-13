Nobina publ AB (NOBINA)

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 3 days ago

Nobina AB (publ), through its subsidiaries, provides public...

uk.investing.com

investing.com

Tobii AB (TOBII)

Tobii AB (publ) develops and sells eye-tracking technology and solutions in Sweden, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Tobii Dynavox, Tobii Pro, and Tobii Tech. The Tobii Dynavox segment offers augmentative and alternative communication solutions, such as eye-controlled communication devices, touch screen controlled communication devices, and computer accessories for access and eye control for spinal cord injuries, cerebral palsy, ALS, and other medical conditions. The Tobii Pro segment provides eye-tracking hardware, and analytics software solutions, as well as market research services that are used by companies and research institutions. The Tobii Tech segment offers eye-tracking integration solutions in the areas of consumer electronics and other products, such as personal computers, virtual reality headsets, healthcare applications, and others. The company offers its products through resellers, agents, and distributors. Tobii AB (publ) was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Danderyd, Sweden.
BUSINESS
techstartups.com

Elon Musk to pay over $15,000,000,000 in taxes this year, the most in American history

The world’s richest man, Elon Musk, is about to pay the largest taxes in American history. So, where does the $15 billion figure come from? On November 6, Elon Musk launched a Twitter poll asking millions of his fans if he should sell 10% of his stake in Tesla to pay billions in tax liability. About 24 hours later, 58% of Twitter poll respondents said Musk should sell 10% of his Tesla stock. Musk abided by the results and started selling millions of Tesla stocks.
INCOME TAX
Scientific American

The Risk of Vaccinated COVID Transmission Is Not Low

My two-year-old tested positive for COVID last month. My mind-numbing and costly project to keep him uninfected prior to his vaccinations had proven an abject failure. I was angry—and surprised. During the time he was likely infected, he had only been around vaccinated people when indoors. Although we know...
PUBLIC HEALTH
investing.com

Chart Of The Day: Is Oil Headed To $40?

Oil opened lower on Wednesday and has extended its decline since, dropping for a second consecutive day. WTI is down more than 1% at time of writing, having retreated below the psychological $70 price level. Combined losses this week are nearly 3%. Omicron is making traders increasingly jittery. While initial...
TRAFFIC
Washington Examiner

The UAE puts China first and gives Macron his AUKUS revenge

Giving cause for Chinese Communist Party celebration, the United Arab Emirates is suspending a $23 billion purchase of F-35 combat aircraft and MQ-9B drones from the United States. Agreed in the Trump administration's closing days, this arms deal would bring big new revenue streams to both Lockheed Martin (which makes...
WORLD
Sourcing Journal

Crystal Denim Launches Carbon Footprint Calculator for Climate Action

Crystal International Group Limited has always been a leader of sustainable development in the garment manufacturing industry. Now, addressing the need for even better manufacturing practices, the denim division of Crystal International—Crystal Denim—is stepping up its sustainable journey and strategies. With the foresight of the sustainability needs for denim community, Crystal Denim is committed to taking multiple actions to lower environmental impact from a manufacturing perspective, with the focus on the reduction of carbon emissions. Several phases with a multi-pronged approach will be taken to escalate the development of sustainable denim. Crystal Denim is running a beta test of a carbon footprint...
ENVIRONMENT
investing.com

2 Stocks with Split Announcement and Robust Financials

We have been covering the analysis of stocks that have declared a split of their equity shares. Investors should look at many factors before buying a stock that has declared split just because the market is chasing it, thereby increasing its price. Let’s take a look at a stock where the record date is nearing and a company that just announced the split.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Waste and recycling platform Rubicon is going public via merger with Founder SPAC in $1.7 billion deal

Rubicon, a cloud-based waste and recycling platform operator, is going public by merging with special-purpose acquisition corporation Founder SPAC in a deal with an implied pro forma enterprise value of $1.7 billion. The deal is expected to close in the second quarter, after which the Lexington, Ky.-based company will be renamed Rubicon Technologies and trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker "RBT." It will continue to be led by Nate Morris, founder and CEO, and other managers, the companies said in a joint statement. Rubicon was founded in 2008 with a $10,000 line of credit and generated revenue of more than $500 million in 2019 and 2020. Customers include Walmart , Starbucks and FedEx , along with city governments including Kansas City, MO, Baltimore, MD, and Columbus, OH. The new company will have about $432 million in cash from the SPAC and a private investment in public equity, or PIPE, that includes investments from Palantir Technologies , the New Zealand Super Fund, and Rodina Capital. Proceeds will be used to expand and invest in software.
LEXINGTON, KY
Robb Report

A Giant 683-Pound Blue Sapphire Was Discovered in Sri Lanka. It Could Be Worth More Than $100 Million.

Sri Lanka’s City of Gems is certainly living up to its moniker. A few months after unwitting construction workers discovered the world’s largest star sapphire cluster in a backyard in Ratnapura, a Sri Lankan gem company has shown off one of the biggest natural corundums ever found in the country. The royally massive gemstone, dubbed the Queen of Asia, tips the scales at a staggering 683 pounds. It was discovered in a gem pit in the southern city of Ratnapura in September, but was unveiled by the owners last Sunday. Sri Lanka’s National Gem and Jewelry Authority carried out a series of...
INDIA
investing.com

Crypto Flipsider News – Market Rally After Fed, Reddit Prepares IPO, Shiba European Exchange, Dogecoin Gets First NFT, Binance Indonesian Exchange, Tether Faces Another Lawsuit

Markets Rally After the Fed Meeting, Bears May Have a Short-Term Control. Reddit Files Confidentially with the SEC To Go Public. Shiba to List in European Exchange, First NFT Has Been Created on Dogecoin, Millenials and Gen Z to Gift Crypto, NFT. Binance to Launch Exchange in Indonesia, Kevin Durant...
STOCKS
EatThis

Popeyes Just Signed a Deal To Open Its First Locations Here

Popeyes is taking Europe by storm. After its recent expansion into the United Kingdom, where it opened its first restaurant in East London in November, the beloved Miami-based chicken chain is setting up shop in another European country: France. The French will get to enjoy Popeyes' delicacies like the famed...
RESTAURANTS

