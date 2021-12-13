Ash cleanup operation on La Palma shows no sign of ending

A volcano that has been spewing lava in Spain’s Canary Islands for almost three months fell quiet Tuesday, though scientists warned the lull didn't necessarily mean the eruption is over.Scientists recorded no seismic activity from the Cumbre Vieja volcano on La Palma island since late Monday, the Canary Islands’ volcanology institute, Involcan, said in a tweet.“That does not mean the eruption has finished, because in the past this has been followed by a new surge in activity,” Involcan said.But it added: “This is the longest length of time with no earthquakes since the eruption began.”Rubén López, a volcanologist with...

