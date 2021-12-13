ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Ash cleanup operation on La Palma shows no sign of ending

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA volcanic eruption in Spain’s Canary Islands...

dronedj.com

Drone reveals what 2,800 acres of lava is doing to La Palma

Most drone video of the furious volcano on Spain’s La Palma island focuses mainly on the eruption. While spectacular, the real story is the damage inflicted by the tons of lava that continue to bury the island’s communities and farmland. Take a look at the lava chaos a drone reveals.
SPAIN
The Independent

La Palma volcano: Lava flows downhill from new fissure

Lava continues to rush down the Cumbre Vieja volcano on La Palma island after a new fissure opened on the ridge. Spectacular footage shows molten lava streaming over the charred rock, with the Canary Islands Volcanology Institute confirming the latest flow was caused by a new fissure. The Cumbre Vieja...
SCIENCE
natureworldnews.com

Spain’s La Palma Volcano Continues to Wreak Havoc, Lava Shows No Signs of Slowing Down

Numerous fresh outlets have popped up on the Canary Archipelago of La Palma, over two months since a crater on the territory exploded, breathing fire and ashes. Law enforcement agencies warned that additional magma began rushing downhill on Sunday, threatening to inflict additional havoc on the area's economy, roadways, and residences.
EUROPE
wdrb.com

La Palma Volcano Erupting for More Than Two Months

You may have already heard about the La Palma volcano which started erupting on September 19, but did you know it's *STILL* erupting?! The most recent update from Instituto Geografico Nacional, published on December 3, mentions ongoing seismic activity (earthquakes) and an ash cloud. La Palma is the northwestern-most island...
TOURISM
Fremont Tribune

Thousands of tourists arrive to La Palma during Constitution day break

Tens of thousands of tourists continue to arrive to La Palma island to spend the long weekend of the Constitution with the volcano Cumbre Vieja as the main tourist attraction. With 90% of the hotel beds occupied, tourism hopes to recover somewhat from the two month of damage.
TRAVEL
The Independent

La Palma volcano: Close-up footage of a newly formed cone

Amazing footage shows close-up footage of a newly formed cone in La Palma’s volcano. Video images show the interior of the newly formed cone, with collapses due to its instability and the exit of the lava flow. The fresh river of lava threatened to engulf a parish church that has...
SCIENCE
whbl.com

La Palma volcano’s tremors stop, but eruption may not be at an end

LA PALMA (Reuters) – The Cumbre Vieja volcano on the Canary Island of La Palma fell silent as constant tremors stopped late on Monday, though experts cautioned this did not necessarily mean the eruption is nearing an end after 85 days. Seismic activity on the island all but stopped...
LA PALMA, CA
101.9 KELO-FM

Priest and geologist use volcanic ash for La Palma nativity scene

LA PALMA (Reuters) – Volcanic ash and lumps of lava blasted out of the Cumbre Vieja volcano on the Spanish island of La Palma have become part of Christmas nativity scene in a nearby church. Domingo Guerra, the priest at Tajuya church, and Ruben Lopez, a geologist with the...
LA PALMA, CA
New Scientist

Volcanic disaster settles a blanket of ash across La Palma

THIS apparently wintery scene seems fitting for many at this time of year, if somewhat extreme. Yet this isn’t snow. It is a deep layer of ash deposited by the Cumbre Vieja volcano on the island of La Palma in Spain’s Canary Islands. The image was taken by Emilio Morenatti, chief photographer for the Associated Press in Spain and Portugal.
ENVIRONMENT
East Bay Times

Cautious cleanup on La Palma as volcano finally quiets

LA PALMA, Spain – Authorities on Spain’s La Palma island allowed evacuated residents to return to clear their ash-covered houses on Thursday as scientists suggested solidifying lava vents beneath the Cumbre Vieja volcano could herald an end to the three-month eruption. Deep banks of black ash had piled...
ENVIRONMENT
columbuspost.com

85 days active – La Palma: Untitled volcano breaks record – News

Now 85 days old, volcanic activity in La Palma is the longest eruption recorded on the Spanish Canary Islands since Sunday. So far, the eruption of Dehua volcano in 1585 is considered to be the longest in 84 days on the Atlantic island off the west coast of Africa. No...
SPAIN
The Independent

Scientists cautious as erupting Spanish volcano falls quiet

A volcano that has been spewing lava in Spain’s Canary Islands for almost three months fell quiet Tuesday, though scientists warned the lull didn't necessarily mean the eruption is over.Scientists recorded no seismic activity from the Cumbre Vieja volcano on La Palma island since late Monday, the Canary Islands’ volcanology institute, Involcan, said in a tweet.“That does not mean the eruption has finished, because in the past this has been followed by a new surge in activity,” Involcan said.But it added: “This is the longest length of time with no earthquakes since the eruption began.”Rubén López, a volcanologist with...
EUROPE
Fremont Tribune

Sri Lanka shows off giant natural blue sapphire

Sri Lankan authorities put on show what they said was the world's largest natural corundum blue sapphire, weighing 680 lbs, which was found in a gem pit about three months ago.
WORLD

