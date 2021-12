Former U.S. senator and Republican presidential nominee Bob Dole has died. His wife's foundation, The Elizabeth Dole Foundation, confirmed his death on Sunday. "It is with heavy hearts we announce that Senator Robert Joseph Dole died early this morning in his sleep," the foundation said on social media. "At his death, at age 98, he had served the United States of America faithfully for 79 years."

