ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weslaco, TX

“We are in Northopolis,” RGV mother and son make a holiday dream come to life

By Xochilt Lagunas
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aKPX1_0dLSeibJ00

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — “Northopolis” started as a childhood dream but has become a holiday tradition for both Rey and Minerva Banda.

South Texas College graduate gets surprise visit at graduation ceremony

Rey and his mom said this is the 21st year of Northopolis.

“I’ve always loved Christmas; I wished it could be Christmas all year long,” said Rey.

Some may say Northopolis is located by Jasmine and Cherry Blossom in Weslaco but for Rey, it is located in the capital of the North Pole.

“Most people are just wow and just amazed about everything,” said Rey.

Rey said his mom is the one who handmakes all of the characters and brings them to life.

BBB warns of online shopping schemes this holiday season

“He came up with the idea, he didn’t want cutouts and you know paper things here and there or store-bought; I’m going, oh my God, how am I going to make that one? It gets harder and harder every year but I manage to do it,” said Minerva.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2coE2h_0dLSeibJ00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WaAxK_0dLSeibJ00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2es115_0dLSeibJ00

The display has been a fun way for Rey and his mom to bond and prepare for the Christmas holiday.

Tire flies off expressway, damages nail salon and car

“I see that sparkle in his eye, for him Christmas would be 365 days a year,” said Minerva.

According to Rey, the display has become a popular destination site for families from across the Rio Grande Valley to visit.

“It’s such a good feeling knowing that people make it a tradition to come by and I enjoy it,” said Rey.

Both Rey and his mom agree that Northopolis will continue and help make memories of a lifetime.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F7zpD_0dLSeibJ00
Minerva Banda and Rey Banda
Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
ValleyCentral

A holiday surprise: Local principal asks students to spot the Elf on the Shelf

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A local school principal dressed up as Elf on the Shelf, reminding students to be nice this holiday season! Ortiz Elementary Principal, Patricia S. Garza, started the school day with a surprise for students Tuesday morning, according to a social media post from Brownsville Independent School District. With holiday celebrations around […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Pet of the Week: Butters

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Looking to add a new member to the family, or know someone who is? This might be the sign you are looking for. Get to meet this week’s pet of the week, available for adoption at the Humane Society of Harlingen. Butters Butters is one year old. He was brought in with […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Local health expert urges age-appropriate toys for children

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Toys are the most common Christmas gifts for children but they can also put them in a life-threatening situation.  According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), kids ages four and younger are the most at risk for injury or a life-threatening situation with toys. Valley Baptist Pediatrician Dr. […]
SAN BENITO, TX
ValleyCentral

Local homeless shelter prepares for influx of residents

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — This holiday season some may be facing homelessness and struggling with food insecurity, but the Ozanam Center in Brownsville is preparing to receive more people. The Ozanam Center’s director, Victor Maldonado, said the center provides shelter, meals, a good pantry and is expecting an increase soon. “We are preparing because we […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Weslaco, TX
Government
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Society
City
Weslaco, TX
ValleyCentral

La Joya PD hosting drive-thru toy giveaway

LA JOYA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The La Joya Police Department will hold a drive-thru toy giveaway. The toy giveaway will take place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 16, according to a Facebook post by the City of La Joya. The event take place at La Joya City Hall located at 701 […]
LA JOYA, TX
ValleyCentral

Be aware of scammers when donating, say BBB experts

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Donating to organizations and charities to help tornado victims in the Midwest can be helpful. However, the Better Business Bureau (BBB) advises being aware of who one is donating to. Hilda Martinez who is the BBB President said scammers are always looking for ways to take advantage of people, especially during […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

ILLUMINA Fest set for Dec. 14 through 18

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Quinta Mazatlan World Birding Center in McAllen announces the opening night of ILLUMINA Fest. Starting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 14 through Saturday, Dec. 18, this year’s event will feature local and regional artists and performers every evening. Event organizers encourage to come dressed in lights and help spread […]
MCALLEN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Holiday#Mother And Son#South Texas College#Weather#Bbb#Nexstar Media Inc#Kveo Tv
ValleyCentral

RGV residents continue vaccinations one year after release

EDINBURG. Texas (ValleyCentral) — Tuesday marks one year since COVID-19 vaccinations were made available in the United States. While many across the country have gotten the shot the same goes for people here in the Rio Grande Valley. According to the Hidalgo County Health Authority, a little more than 70% of residents have been vaccinated. […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
935K+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy