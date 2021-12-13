Banker Family Partners with Larimer County to Conserve 272-Acre Ranch in Southern Larimer County

Conservation: preservation or restoration of the natural environment. Bear and I have been asked what we believe conservation should look like. We have heard or read famous quotes about conservation from folk far more educated and statured in the field than us including Teddy, Aldo, Henry, and John. Theodore Roosevelt, our 26th president, once said about conservation we should “Leave it as it is. The ages have been at work on it and man can only mar it.” Aldo Leopold, father of wildlife ecology, once said about conservation “To keep every cog and wheel is the first precaution of intelligent tinkering.” Those two quotes, and everything in between, pretty much covers the gamut of the myriad of viewpoints on what conservation should look like. Henry David Thoreau, American environmental scientist, was much like an oak tree and Bear and me…we three stood our ground on conservation. And, John was a naturalist and military officer. He had a very special relationship with this species of squirrel we photographed up Poudre Canyon.

