Larimer County, CO

Banker Family Partners with Larimer County to Conserve 272-Acre Ranch in Southern Larimer County

By Jonson Kuhn
 3 days ago
In partnership with local landowners John and Kim Lankford Banker, Larimer County Natural Resources has conserved the 272-acre Rockin’ K Diamond Ranch via conservation easement in southern Larimer County. The conservation easement is located in Larimer County’s Blue Mountain Conservation Priority Area and is made possible due to a full donation...

