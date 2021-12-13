Magna's All-Electric Powertrain To Debut In 2022

There are some things we just know are going to happen. It's only a matter of time. This is one of those occurrences. Audi Sport's head of product marketing, Linda Kurz, confirmed to Roadshow the next-generation R8 supercar will be going all-electric. She stated the company's "next challenge" will be to "transform the R segment, and the R segment is going to be fully electric. This is our job for the next decade."

CARS ・ 7 DAYS AGO