Magna's All-Electric Powertrain To Debut In 2022

By Shivani Kumaresan
 3 days ago
Magna International Inc’s (NYSE: MGA) all-electric connected powertrain, the EtellingentReach, is set to debut on a new entrant vehicle in 2022. The...

