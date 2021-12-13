ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saratoga Springs, NY

On the street: Saratoga Springs residents talk mask, vaccine requirements

By Johan Sheridan, Harrison Grubb
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — As businesses implement their plans to satisfy vaccine or mask requirements, customers are also trying to figure out what the mandate means for them. NEWS10 headed north to Saratoga Springs to see how holiday shoppers are reacting.

“We’ve got hospitals closing to elective surgeries,” said Mary Lee Pollard of Ballston Spa. “We’ve got hospital beds being consumed by people with COVID. It’s a thing we have to do.”

Some say they support the new measure. “If it had been done just like this the whole time, there wouldn’t have been much confusion,” said Rodney Parrott of Saratoga Springs. “You know: indoor on, outdoor out. Some sort of rhyme would’ve been great.”

“It seems like a small amount of precaution to help everyone,” said Holly Hammond of Saratoga Springs.

While others say they’re frustrated and confused. “I don’t know what I’m going to tell my employees when I go in on Monday—You gotta wear a mask? You gotta get vaccinated?” said Thomas Kuhn of Halfmoon. “I would ask, do you really think a mask is going to help?”

The state will reassess the new measure on January 15.

