Portland, OR

Make sure your car is ready for those icy roads

By Emily Burris, Ken Boddie
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 3 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Winter may not officially be here yet, but the cold weather certainly is. Now is the time to check over your car, truck or SUV and make sure it’s ready for winter.

Director of Government and Public Affairs for AAA Marie Dodds shares tips to make sure your vehicle is ready for the colder months.

More information at aaa.com/winterprep .

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

