The shorthanded Brooklyn Nets got the job done against the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday night. The first place Nets now improve to 20-8 and hold a 2.5 game lead over the second place Chicago Bulls. Coming into the contest, things were out of control. Late on Monday, forward Paul Millsap was ruled out due to health and safety protocols. Then we learned on Tuesday that five more Nets would be out after testing positive for Covid as well.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO