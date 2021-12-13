ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Brand incubator Harry’s Labs makes acquisition of D2C deodorant brand Lumē

By Christine Hall
TechCrunch
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHarry’s created the innovation group in 2018 that has backed or launched several consumer product companies, including cat products startup Cat Person, body care line Flamingo and hair care line Headquarters. The acquisition follows Harry’s $155 million Series E round of funding that gave the company a $1.7...

techcrunch.com

Comments / 0

Related
TechCrunch

Weight care management startup Found lands $100M at a $600M valuation

WestCap — a growth equity firm founded by former Blackstone and Airbnb executive Laurence Tosi — led the investment, with participation from IVP, The Chernin Group, G9 Ventures and Able Partners. Existing backers GV, Define and founding investor Atomic also put money in the round, along with angel investors such as Instacart CEO Fidji Simo and Everly Health CEO Julia Cheek.
WEIGHT LOSS
TechCrunch

Mavrck raises $120M to scale its influencer marketing platform

The rise and impact of influencers has been one of the biggest forces in how the modern online social landscape has evolved in recent times. Now, a company that’s tapping into that influencer juggernaut, and specifically how it is playing out in the world of marketing, is announcing a huge round of funding to keep riding that wave.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

General Catalyst leads $7M investment in AR startup selling NFT jetpacks

Institutional investors are also making their bets on the NFT “metaverse.” Crypto startup Jadu, which has made millions of dollars selling pixelated NFT jetpacks and hoverboards, has scored $7 million in venture funding from General Catalyst with additional funding from Coinbase Ventures, The VR Fund, Sound Ventures and Guy Oseary, among others.
ARKANSAS STATE
pymnts.com

D2C Brands Buy Local, Build Local to Ease Supply Chain Woes

If you’re young and hip and environmentally aware, chances are you’ve already been introduced to the digitally native furniture startup Floyd, a 7-year-old privately held venture that’s headquartered in Detroit. Although this trendy direct-to-consumer (D2C) home furnishings firm doesn’t offer the industry’s largest selection of products —...
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Odor#Deodorants#Bacteria#Incubator#Harry S Labs#D2c Deodorant#Edgewell Personal Care#Techcrunch#M A#Cpg
Entrepreneur

D2C Brands To Focus On Customer Acquisition And Retention

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. The D2C sector is growing tremendously in India and around the globe. According to data by KPMG, India currently has over 800 D2C brands, with the sector being worth approximately $44.6 billion in 2021 and projected to touch $100 billion by 2025. The demand for these online-first brands is increasing by the day.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Canoo ends partnership with VDL Nedcar to manufacture EVs in Europe, partners with VDL Groep

Electric vehicle startup Canoo is ending its deal with Dutch automotive manufacturing company VDL Nedcar to serve as its contract manufacturer in Europe, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing on Wednesday. A separate filing reveals that Canoo will also be exploring a new deal with VDL Groep, another Dutch auto manufacturing company, to produce vehicles in the U.S.
BENTONVILLE, AR
TechCrunch

Hong Kong accelerator Brinc raises $30M Series B

Brinc has expanded its scope a fair bit in the intervening years, with big focuses on things like food, health and deep tech. Seems it’s set to continue expanding its reach, going forward with eyes on categories like web3 and NFTs. Hong Kong-based Animoca Brands appears to be playing a big role in the move. Last year, the pair launched the blockchain/NFT accelerator Launchpad Luna.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cats
foodmanufacturing.com

Perfect Day's Consumer Brands Unit Acquires Coolhaus Dessert Brand

LOS ANGELES — On Dec. 13, The Urgent Company, the consumer brands subsidiary of Perfect Day, announced the acquisition of Coolhaus, the leading women-owned ice cream brand in the grocery store, and a pioneer in dessert innovation and novelties. Coolhaus joins The Urgent Company's family of brands, including Brave Robot, Modern Kitchen and California Performance Co., in a move that expands its product portfolio, deepens its commitment to a better food system, and cements its growing leadership in the dairy aisle.
BUSINESS
whowhatwear

The Up-and-Coming Brand That's Creating the Best Basics

The world of fashion basics hasn't always been a particularly exciting one. Historically speaking, a sensible sweater and layering vest weren't exactly considered the height of sophistication. But over the last decade or so, the fashion industry has clearly started to tune in to the value of this wardrobe category and is now delivering brands that not only make buying basics an appealing prospect but also elevate them to cult-favorite must-haves. While it only launched in 2018, PANGAIA is one brand that has stormed the basics landscape with its rainbow of staples made with innovative materials. For example, everything is treated with PPRMINT™ oil, which enables the pieces to stay fresher for longer. This means you don't need to wash items as often, which is better for the environment. Not only are the pieces chic—I'm talking hoodies, tracksuits, sweaters, T-shirts, and everything in between—but the brand always keeps science, purpose, and design top of mind, and the industry is certainly paying attention.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
weandthecolor.com

User’s Useful Use Branding by Bold Period

Korean media company Bold Period was responsible for the brand identity of User’s Useful Use (UUU). User’s Useful Use (UUU) is a lifestyle brand that offers customers products that can be used easily in people’s daily lives. Korean media company Bold Period designed an effective brand identity to allow customers to perceive UUU as a brand that offers high-quality products at a reasonable price.
ECONOMY
eMarketer

How D2C brands are diversifying consumer experience to disrupt the retail industry

How D2C brands are diversifying consumer experience to disrupt the retail industry. According to eMarketer’s forecast, US direct-to-consumer (D2C) ecommerce sales will reach $151.20 billion in 2022, an increase of 16.9% compared to this year. And while D2C purchasing will only account for 2.5% of total retail sales in the year ahead, these brands have challenged and successfully disrupted the retail industry by diversifying consumer experience.
RETAIL
bitcoin.com

Binance Smart Chain Partners With Animoca Brands in $200 Million Crypto Gaming Incubation Fund

Binance Smart Chain, one of the leading smart contract platforms in the blockchain market, has partnered with Animoca Brands, operator and investor of several NFT based games, to launch a joint $200 million gamefi (financialization of gaming) incubation program. The two institutions will invest $100 million each to fund and ease the development of new gaming experiences on top of the Binance Smart Chain.
BUSINESS
Forbes

It’s Time For Publishers To Become The DTC Brands Of Content

David Kostman is Co-CEO of Outbrain. Today's publishers have become incredibly adept at creating quality content, understanding what drives readership and refining their content engines to maximize site traffic and page views. That's no small feat, particularly in today's ever-changing, ever-competitive digital publishing landscape. But going forward, as consumer privacy...
ECONOMY
mediapost.com

With Billie Acquisition, Edgewell Locks In D2C Leadership

Edgewell, which last week announced the acquisition of Billie, the cheeky D2C women's razor company, says it offered the founders stock incentives to stay on board. It's a move toward stability after years-long drama in the industry, with large consumer product companies eager to add digital sparkle to the once-staid category.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Preview: Designer Brands's Earnings

Designer Brands (NYSE:DBI) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2021-12-07. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Designer Brands will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $0.56. Designer Brands bulls will hope to hear the company to announce...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
WWD

ReCommerce on ‘Making Amazon Click’ for Beauty Brands

Click here to read the full article. Beauty brands are bolstering their growth and glam factor across multiple channels, via Amazon — and according to digital agency ReCommerce, the platform is poised to push said brands to the next level. At the WWD Beauty CEO Summit, the talk “Making Amazon Click for Beauty Brands,” led by Taylor Hamilton, chief executive officer and cofounder of ReCommerce, an Amazon accelerator that works with brands in the beauty and personal care space, discussed how companies can utilize the platform to boost sales in brick-and-mortar stores, direct-to-consumer channels and on Amazon itself.More from WWDAbse-èl RTW...
BUSINESS
prweek.com

Communicating brand purpose: What’s your story?

-Gin Kinney, VP of comms and marketing, NRG Energy. , VP and global head, corporate social responsibility (CSR), IBM. -Carolyn Sklar, senior communications director, brand PR, Danone. -Erin Wolford, VP, external comms, Chipotle. “Over the past 18 months, there's been an elevated expectation from all of our stakeholders to understand...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

A Look Into Designer Brands's Debt

Shares of Designer Brands (NYSE:DBI) rose by 1.82% in the past three months. Before having a look at the importance of debt, let us look at how much debt Designer Brands has. According to the Designer Brands's most recent balance sheet as reported on August 31, 2021, total debt is at $247.07 million, with $184.57 million in long-term debt and $62.50 million in current debt. Adjusting for $46.46 million in cash-equivalents, the company has a net debt of $200.61 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TechCrunch

Sidewalk Labs products will be folded into Google proper

“Starting next year, Sidewalk products Pebble, Mesa, Delve, and Affordable Electrification will join Google, becoming core to Google’s urban sustainability product efforts,” Doctoroff wrote. “These products will continue to be led by Sidewalk Labs President of Urban Products Prem Ramaswami and Chief Technology Officer Craig Nevill-Manning, both Google alumni, and the teams will continue to execute on their vision and serve customers.”
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy