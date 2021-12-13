ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

What’s at stake in the Uber/Lyft/DoorDash case?

By Anthony T. Caso
Los Angeles Daily News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCalifornia voters overwhelmingly voted to pass Proposition 22 to overturn the botched policy in Assembly Bill 5 as it relates to app-based delivery and transportation gig workers. But now, a judge is overturning the will of the people on the basis that the bill did what the people wanted....

www.dailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Los Angeles Daily News

Newsom’s misguided proposal to target our Second Amendment rights

When the Supreme Court was considering a Texas law that allows lawsuits against abortion providers, the California-based Firearms Policy Coalition filed a friend-of-the-court brief supporting abortion providers in their challenge to the law. “The approach used by Texas to avoid pre-enforcement review of its restriction on abortion and its delegation of enforcement to private litigants could just as easily be used by other States to restrict First and Second Amendment rights or, indeed, virtually any settled or debated constitutional right,” the FPC argued.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KHOU

'Good luck': Texas abortion law author reacts to California Governor's pledge to do the same thing with guns

AUSTIN, Texas — California Gov. Gavin Newsom is going after gun manufacturers, and he’s using Texas’ playbook to do it, the Texas Tribune reports. On Saturday, Newsom, a Democrat and occasional critic of Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, said he was working on a bill with the California Legislature and attorney general to allow private citizens to sue those who manufacture, distribute, or sell assault weapons or ghost gun kits.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KIX 105.7

Minimum Wage To Increase in 2022. Will This Help Hiring?

The Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations are reminding residents that the state’s minimum wage will increase by 85 cents per hour at the start of the new year. Starting Jan. 1, 2022, the state’s new minimum wage will be $11.15 per hour for employees who work private...
RETAIL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
KRMS Radio

State Minimum Wage To Increase Again This January 1st

Hourly workers are getting a boost in 2022. The Missouri Department of Labor says the state’s minimum wage will increase by 85 cents per hour at the start of the new year. That means starting January 1st, the state’s new minimum wage will be $11.15 per hour.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Nine Percent#The Uber Lyft Doordash#Assembly#Seiu#D San Diego
WTOP

Maryland will remove governor from parole process, limit immigration detention

This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. Maryland’s governors will no longer have a role in parole decisions and counties will be banned from entering into agreements with the federal government to hold detainees in their local jails, after a series of veto override votes in the General Assembly on Tuesday.
MARYLAND STATE
AOL Corp

Survey finds 75% of employers won't have vaccine ban if US mandate is struck down

More than two-thirds of U.S. employers recently surveyed have no plans to make vaccination a condition of work, if courts ultimately strike down the Biden administration’s mandate for large employers. According to the survey of 1,000 randomly selected members of the Society for Human Resources Management, 75% said they’re...
HEALTH
Vogue Magazine

What the Supreme Court Just Ruled on Abortion Scares Me, and It Should Scare You Too

On Friday the Supreme Court had the chance to strike down a completely unconstitutional, totally insane Texas law that bans abortion after six weeks. The law goes even further than that—it limits what kind of lawsuit can be filed to challenge it and puts bounties on everyone from doctors to Uber drivers who might assist in an abortion in some way. It was the kind of law that was so dystopian that many people didn’t believe it would even be enacted, but on September 1, S.B. 8 was instated in the state of Texas. Even many conservative court watchers thought the Supreme Court should and would strike down the law because it went contrary to both Roe and Planned Parenthood v. Casey. Instead, the Court last Friday kicked the case back to the district courts.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lyft
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Uber
Washington Post

Without change, the Supreme Court may nullify itself

The Dec. 8 news article “Panel on high court notes public support for term limits” addressed recommendations in a report from the bipartisan panel of legal scholars regarding the Supreme Court. The court as configured is no longer able to be a fair arbiter of the law or Constitution, and thus we need a change. However, adding more bodies or imposing term limits doesn’t address the problem we have now of egregious political imbalance in a court whose Solomonic feature is to be apolitical.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Atlantic

The Supreme Court Is Playing Constitutional Calvinball

Gavin Newsom wants to believe that what’s good for Texas is good for California. Shortly after the conservative majority on the Supreme Court allowed a narrow challenge to Texas’s anti-abortion law to go forward while the law remains in force, the Golden State governor vowed that he would pursue passage of gun restrictions modeled on the Texas law’s unusual structure.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS New York

Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo Must Return $5.1 Million From COVID Book Deal, Ethics Committee Says

ALBANY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — New York state’s ethics committee says former Gov. Andrew Cuomo needs to return the $5.1 million he made from his controversial book deal. The Joint Commission on Public Ethics voted on the matter Tuesday. In November, the committee rescinded its approval for the book, saying it originally greenlighted the project based on the promise that no government staffers would be used to help edit or produce it, but complaints later surfaced that pledge was not upheld. The decision gives Cuomo 30 days to turn the money over to the state Attorney General. “JCOPE’s actions today are unconstitutional, exceed its own authority and appear to be driven by political interests rather than the facts and the law,” Cuomo’s attorney said in a statement. “Should they seek to enforce this action, we’ll see them in court.” The statement also said “any staffer who assisted in this project did so on their own time.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Veteran’s case brings War Powers to Supreme Court

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court will decide whether Congress can give military service members the right to file civil lawsuits against states for employment discrimination based on their military service, in a case about how much power lawmakers have regarding military forces. The justices announced Wednesday they will hear...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy