Equity Monday: Crypto hacks and a scuttled AI IPO

By Alex Wilhelm
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHello and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines. It finally happened, ladies and gentleman and our non-binary friends. The Holiday News Slowdown has arrived. Late, I might add, but still...

investing.com

SenseTime plans Hong Kong IPO relaunch Monday, sources say

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Chinese artificial intelligence startup SenseTime Group plans to keep its Hong Kong initial public offering (IPO) at $767 million as it considers re-launching the withdrawn deal as early as Monday, four people with direct knowledge of the matter said. The people could not be identified as...
BUSINESS
Street.Com

Equity Hedge Fund Founder Launching Crypto Firm

A longtime equities-focused hedge fund manager is spinning up a crypto fund — the latest example of a legacy financier entering digital-assets. Scores of traditional investors have proven unable to sidestep the lures of cryptocurrency, launching them in tandem with existing investment operations. Subscribe for full article.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#The Holiday News Slowdown#Indian#Sensetime Group Limited#Chinese#Ai#Fuse#Thirdweb
TheStreet

Vaunted Private Equity Firm TPG Files for IPO

Renowned private equity firm TPG filed for an initial public offering with the Securities & Exchange Commission Thursday. It didn’t specify the planned offering size, but knowledgeable sources told The Wall Street Journal in June that it could be valued at $10 billion. Fort Worth-based TPG was started by David Bonderman and Jim Coulter as Texas Pacific Group in 1992.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Gopuff, the instant grocery startup, is raising $1.5B in a convertible note at up to a $40B valuation, ahead of going public as soon as mid-2022

From what we understand, the funding is being structured as a “Series X” convertible note from Guggenheim Partners. Other investors are not being disclosed. The size and nature of the raise, as a convertible note, is a strong indicator that this is a round being raised ahead of a liquidity event for Philadelphia-based Gopuff, most likely an IPO that could happen as soon as mid-2022.
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

General Catalyst leads $7M investment in AR startup selling NFT jetpacks

Institutional investors are also making their bets on the NFT “metaverse.” Crypto startup Jadu, which has made millions of dollars selling pixelated NFT jetpacks and hoverboards, has scored $7 million in venture funding from General Catalyst with additional funding from Coinbase Ventures, The VR Fund, Sound Ventures and Guy Oseary, among others.
ARKANSAS STATE
Deadline

CAA-Owner, Private Equity Giant TPG, Files To Go Public Amid IPO Boom

TPG, the private equity giant and owner of CAA, announced plans to go public and list its common stock on the Nasdaq under the symbol ‘TPG.’ It started the process via a registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission today. The proposed offering is subject to market and other conditions, and TPG said there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering. It comes in a hot market for IPOS with hundreds this year (including CAA rival Endeavor) and many others in the pipeline...
BUSINESS
tokenpost.com

Crypto exchange AscendEX to reimburse affected users in Dec 11 hack

Singapore-based crypto exchange AscendEX suffered a security breach where$77.7 million worth of Ethereum (ETH), Polygon, and other tokens were stolen by hackers. However, the company assured that users affected by the hack will be reimbursed. AscendEX confirmed that the hack happened on December 11, 2021, and involved one of the...
MARKETS
Motley Fool

CoinMarketCap Suffers a Seeming Hack, Falsely Driving Crypto Prices to Tens of Billions

CoinMarketCap.com, self-dubbed "the world's most trusted cryptocurrency data authority," was hit with a shocking cyber failure or attack that artificially inflated individual crypto coins' values. Key points. Tuesday afternoon -- CoinMarketCap, the premier platform for cryptocurrency pricing and market capitalization rankings, suffered massive price spikes for dozens of cryptocurrencies. Dozens...
MARKETS
TechCrunch

Crypto company Anchorage raises $350 million at $3 billion valuation

Anchorage offers a custody solution for big institutions, such as publicly traded companies or funds. On top of that, Anchorage lets you trade crypto assets, stake assets to earn returns and participate in protocol governance if you own a lot of tokens for a specific protocol. For instance, one transaction...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Bitcoin company Nydig draws $7 billion valuation in funding round

New York Digital Investment Group LLC (Nydig] said Tuesday that WestCap Management led a $1 billion growth equity investment in the bitcoin specialist at a total valuation of more than $7 billion for the company. Prior lead investors Bessemer Venture Partners and FinTech Collective also made additional investments, along with strategic partners and existing investors Affirm, FIS, Fiserv , MassMutual, Morgan Stanley , and New York Life. "Our roster of partnerships and strategic investors lays the foundation for Nydig to become the leading provider of bitcoin solutions for businesses in any industry, and this new equity capital will further accelerate progress towards making this exciting network accessible -- and useful -- to all," said Nydig co-founder and CEO Robert Gutmann.
MARKETS
TechCrunch

Signal AI, a ‘decision augmentation’ startup, raises $50M for a platform that extracts insights from the internet and other public content

“Organizations still don’t have an effective radar to get ahead of threats and opportunities, and turning challenges into opportunities,” said David Benigson, the startup’s CEO, in an interview. They aggregate hundreds of sources of data — from social and news media through to 25,000 podcasts, regulatory filings and other public records — into a single platform.
TECHNOLOGY
Cheddar News

Web3 Project Tool Thirdweb Raises $5 Million

Web3 software startup Thirdweb has raised $5 million in a funding round, coming from a group of high-profile investors, including Gary Vaynerchuk and Mark Cuban. Thirdweb says it is paving the way for the revolution surrounding the new iteration of the internet known as web3, by offering users free tools to build their own web3 projects. Thirdweb's co-founders Steven Bartlett and Furqan Rydhan join Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
TECHNOLOGY

