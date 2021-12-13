ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Oscar keeps pace on rebounds, Sahvir falls back (BTI's R & R)

 3 days ago
LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY - DECEMBER 07: Oscar Tshiebwe #34 of the Kentucky Wildcats grabs a rebound against the Southern Jaguars at Rupp Arena on December 07, 2021 in Lexington, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Both Oscar Tshiebwe and Sahvir Wheeler have set incredible paces in rebounds and assists to start this season, with Oscar averaging over 14 rebounds a game and Sahvir just a hair under 8 assists per game. They are both on national award lists and it is clear that both guys should continue to rack up the stats throughout this season, but just how much are they are on pace to break single-season records?

I updated this list after seven games and will continue to do so throughout the season. For rebounds, the list you see is the MODERN (post-1986) single-season record while assists are the overall school record.

SINGLE SEASON REBOUNDS

*Through 9 games

Oscar Tshiebwe: 130 rebounds

Julius Randle: 109 rebounds (finished with 417)

Anthony Davis: 82 rebounds (finished with 415)

Demarcus Cousins: 75 rebounds (finished with 375)

The gap remains significant for Oscar and it is not out of the question that he could challenge the overall single-season record of Bill Spivey. It would require a Herculean effort to get there, but isn’t that guy kind of like Hercules?

*Bill Spivey holds the overall single-season record for rebounds, with 567. Assuming this UK team plays 35 games, that would require Oscar to average 16.2 rebounds per game for the season to reach that number.

SINGLE SEASON ASSISTS

*Through 9 games

Sahvir Wheeler: 69 assists

Tyler Ulis: 49 assists (finished with 246)

John Wall: 64 assists (finished with 241)

Roger Harden: 60 assists (finished with 232)

Travis Ford: 64 assists (finished with 193)

Anthony Epps: 40 assists (finished with 193)

Wheeler had set a very fast pace and was well out ahead of both Ulis and Wall through 7 games but the gap is closing and closing fast. Plus, this was about the time of year that Tyler Ulis really starts racking up 8-10 assists per game. If Wheeler continues to struggle, we’ll likely see Ulis pass him by the end of December.

