Prince Harry Allegedly Regrets Dragging Kate Middleton In His Interview, Wants To Surprise Her This Christmas

Prince Harry and Kate Middleton used to be very close. In fact, the Duke of Sussex previously described Middleton as the sister he never had.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Prince William, Kate Middleton Reuters

In its Dec. 20 issue, New Idea claimed that one of Prince Harry’s biggest regrets has to do with the fact that he and Middleton stopped communicating as much since he relocated to the United States.

Prince Harry and Middleton started drifting apart shortly after the former tied the knot with Markle. And now that the holiday season is just right around the corner, the Duke of Sussex is allegedly thinking of the best way to surprise his sister-in-law .

Read The Full Story