State police: Man pointed gun at officer, punched K-9 after crash in Preston

PRESTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A suspected drunk driver crashed into a guardrail, pointed a gun at a Montville police officer, and assaulted a K-9, state police said.

Troopers and Montville police officers responded to the crash at the intersection of Route 12 and Route 2A in the town of Preston at around 5 a.m. Sunday.

When an officer exited his police cruiser, 25-year-old Presley Almanzer-DeJesus ran into the woods and pointed a gun at the officer, according to state police.

Preston Alamanzer-DeJesus (Photo: Connecticut State Police)

Credit: Connecticut State Police – Troop E Montville

The officer drew his own gun and Almanzar-DeJesus ran deeper into the woods. The suspect was then chased down by a K-9 who latched onto his leg. Police said the suspect punched the K-9 several times and tried to gouge the dog’s eyes.

State police said officers tased Almanzar-DeJesus and took him into custody.

During searches of Almanzar-DeJesus’s vehicle and the surrounding area, investigators found a loaded .38 special revolver and a Glock 9mm. Police said both guns were stolen out of Bridgeport.

Almanzar-DeJesus was charged with operating under the influence, failure to drive in a proper lane, evading responsibility, cruelty to animals, assault on public safety, stealing a firearm, possession of a high capacity magazine, carrying a dangerous weapon, criminal possession of ammunition, criminal possession of a firearm, carrying a revolver, first-degree threatening, and criminal use of a weapon.

Almanzar-DeJesus’s bail was set at $250,000. He is due in Norwich Superior Court Monday morning.

