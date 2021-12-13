Mediaocean Appoints Strategic Marketing Executive David Berkowitz as SVP Corporate Marketing and Communications
Mediaocean, the mission-critical platform for omnichannel advertising, has named David Berkowitz as Senior Vice President, Corporate Marketing and Communications. Leveraging decades of experience and a widely respected career across top strategic marketing posts, Berkowitz will oversee key functions for Mediaocean, including global public relations, analyst relations, corporate messaging and...martechseries.com
