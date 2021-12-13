ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holistic health and wellness coach shares holiday cookie recipe for family gatherings

By Sara Tewksbury
 3 days ago

(WTNH) — As we get into the holiday spirit, you might be looking for a new cookie recipe to try for upcoming family gatherings.

Holistic health and wellness coach April Godfrey shows us how to make cranberry and cashew Christmas cookies.

For the full recipe, head to sweetsimpledelicious.com .

Watch the full interview in the video above.

