Erie County, PA

Foster Erie Bag Drive: Donate items to children in foster care this Wednesday at the JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com studio

 3 days ago

On any given day in Erie County, there are approximately 400 children in foster care.

Foster Erie gives bags to kids filled with items that they can call their own. On Wednesday, you can visit the JET 24/FOX 66 studio on Peach Street for the Foster Erie Bag Drive.

During the drive, the community can drive up and drop off donations for children 0-18 at our studio from noon until 6 p.m.

Visit the community tab on YourErie.com for more information.

