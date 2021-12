The Packers played most of Sunday night’s game against the Bears with a 3rd string LT, a backup center, a rookie RG, and a veteran reserve RT who had not played all year. They allowed a total of six pressures against Chicago. The OLine held up in the pass game and opened up holes in the run game as the Packers played with a balanced attack. They did their job Sunday, and considering how injured that unit is, they need to be recognized more. The Packers offensive line is making it work.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO