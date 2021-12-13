M Partners Inc. Initiates Analyst Coverage on Playmaker
Playmaker Capital Inc. , the digital sports media company that delivers authentic content experiences through its portfolio of sports media and technology brands, announced that M Partners Inc. (“M Partners”) has initiated analyst coverage on the Company. M Partners’ initial research report and all future reports (if any) may...
Allset in Lehi, Utah announces massive funding round to drive personalized messaging for home service businesses. Silicon Slopes newest tech company Allset is helping service professionals automate and increase tips through a personalized mobile messaging platform. The concept is simple — when a service appointment is completed, an automated tip request is sent from Allset to the customer on behalf of the business.
Collaborative planning platform Favro accelerates growth bringing more business agility to the future of working-from-anywhere. Favro announced that it has raised $4.3 million in Seed funding led by pan-Baltic venture capital fund Practica Capital, and followed by Nordic-US B2B tech investor Scale Capital. Previous investors Creandum and Inbox Capital also...
Blockchain Exchange Network, Inc. (BEN) is excited to announce its official beta launch in Northern Arizona on January 17, 2022. BEN is a next generation platform designed to optimize ad space by giving consumers control of their data. Unlike existing advertising that can be irrelevant, invasive, and exploitative, BEN presents a uniquely privacy-oriented advertising solution that delivers relevant engagements catered to the interests and needs of consumers, played in the right place at the right time, while rewarding them and protecting their data.
Inc., a leading provider of the intelligent cloud contact center, announced that it has been named a Best in Biz Awards winner in three categories: Enterprise Product of the Year, Support Department of the Year, and Executive of the Year for CEO Rowan Trollope. Best in Biz Awards is the only independent business awards program judged each year by prominent editors and reporters from top-tier publications in North America.
Rubicon, a cloud-based waste and recycling platform operator, is going public by merging with special-purpose acquisition corporation Founder SPAC in a deal with an implied pro forma enterprise value of $1.7 billion. The deal is expected to close in the second quarter, after which the Lexington, Ky.-based company will be renamed Rubicon Technologies and trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker "RBT." It will continue to be led by Nate Morris, founder and CEO, and other managers, the companies said in a joint statement. Rubicon was founded in 2008 with a $10,000 line of credit and generated revenue of more than $500 million in 2019 and 2020. Customers include Walmart , Starbucks and FedEx , along with city governments including Kansas City, MO, Baltimore, MD, and Columbus, OH. The new company will have about $432 million in cash from the SPAC and a private investment in public equity, or PIPE, that includes investments from Palantir Technologies , the New Zealand Super Fund, and Rodina Capital. Proceeds will be used to expand and invest in software.
Claudia Butzky has been promoted to executive vice president of brand partnerships & sync for Warner Records. In her expanded role, Butzky will continue to lead the label’s brand partnership team while also overseeing the strategy for creative music placement and campaigns across film, television, gaming, sports and related platforms. Butzky is based at the company’s Los Angeles headquarters and reports to co-chairman & COO Tom Corson.
“Claudia is one of the most well-respected and admired strategic branding experts,” said Corson. “She’s a powerful creative force who brings tremendous value to our artists, their music, and our company as a whole.”
“I continue to be inspired by...
As the New Year approaches, experts at The Brains Marketing have revealed the top digital marketing trends of 2022. These trends are key for businesses looking to grow and stand out in today’s competitive landscape. In a long-form blog post, The Brains give a roundup of the key learnings...
Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Mark Kilens, VP of Content & Community at Drift. “Mary brings a wealth of leadership, marketing and technology experience to her role at Brivo,” stated Steve Van Till, Brivo Founder and CEO. “Brivo is the category-defining smart spaces platform that is foundational within our customers’ buildings, designed to ensure the safety and security of their tenants, residents and employees. We are expecting to enter our next phase of growth in the accelerating smart spaces market, and Mary’s experience in launching, marketing and growing SaaS technology businesses globally positions Brivo to maximize its opportunity in the PropTech revolution.”
Ogury, a global technology leader in mobile advertising anchored in privacy protection, today announced a direct integration with the global advertising technology leader, The Trade Desk. Media buyers can now access Ogury’s high-performance, privacy-conscious mobile advertising solution directly through The Trade Desk. Marketing Technology News: FLIP Maximizes Earning Potential...
Intelligent automation leader Alkymi to advance innovative global trading platform’s digital transformation strategy. Alkymi, the leader in data workflow automation, announced the onboarding of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc., an automated global electronic broker that operates one of the largest electronic trading platforms by volume in the US. The company chose Alkymi Data Inbox and Alkymi Patterns to enable a state-of-the-art digital client onboarding experience for its customers and to efficiently support its rapidly growing customer base.
Following its acquisition of leading media transcription provider VITAC in May, Verbit acquires Automatic Sync Technologies to further its mission of worldwide accessibility. Verbit, the leading transcription and captioning company, announced the acquisition of education and government industry veteran, Automatic Sync Technologies. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Rachel Meranus,...
Benchmark initiated coverage of Biofrontera Inc (NASDAQ:BFRI) with a Buy rating and $11 price target. The Company specializes in medical dermatology, which recently came public in the U.S. as a carve-out from Germany's Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA). Ameluz and Xepi are Biofrontera's current lead products. Ameluz is poised for "significant growth"...
Through a third-party online market research survey with 1,000 respondents, Perion highlights consumer sentiment around favoritism for a brand protecting their privacy and guaranteeing it in real-time. Perion Network Ltd., a global advertising technology company that delivers holistic solutions across the three main pillars of digital advertising – ad search,...
Samsara Inc. is expected to price shares of its initial public offering late Tuesday and trade the following day as it hopes to grab a share of an estimated $55 billion market to digitize the operations of non-tech companies.
Tetavi, an Israeli startup pitching its proprietary 3D volumetric-capture platform to entertainment, media and gaming companies, has hired two new executive team members: Anuraj Goonetilleke and Bonnka Lim, both of whom hail from Warner Bros.
Goonetilleke (above left), most recently Warner Bros. Entertainment VP of emerging technology and innovation strategy, has been appointed chief strategy and revenue officer of Tetavi. Lim (above right), formerly VP of content marketing and partnerships for Warner Bros. Games, has been appointed as Tetavi’s new chief marketing officer.
“We have no doubt that the vast experience of Anuraj and Bonnka will allow us to stand at the...
Nearly 100% Three-Year Percentage Growth in Revenue, Stirista Ranked #15 in San Antonio’s Fastest Growing Private Companies. Stirista, the leader in data-driven SaaS marketing solutions, has been named to the San Antonio Business Journal’s Fast Track Award List, marking another outstanding company achievement. Landing the 15th spot among leading San Antonio businesses, the distinguished list measures revenue percentage growth from 2018-2021 and recognizes San Antonio’s fastest-growing private companies.
Veritone, Inc, creator of aiWARE, a hyper-expansive Enterprise AI platform today announced a partnership with Snowflake, the Data Cloud company, that provides enterprises with visibility and actionable insights into 100 percent of their data – structured, semi-structured and unstructured – unlocking the potential for digital and operational transformation.
The new software strengthens Aurea’s commitment to owners of legacy CRM technology by enabling them to benefit from the cloud, making the Future of Commerce a reality. Aurea Software Inc., the “Netflix of business software,” announced it is adding three new customer relationship management (CRM) products — Onyx, Saratoga, and Pivotal — to its Future of Commerce suite. Aurea is focused on acquiring mature and highly functional CRM products that have seen little recent innovation, then adding cutting-edge cloud-based technologies to give customers the best of both worlds: stable, proven technology and next-generation innovation.
We are edging ever closer to the end of the era of the third-party cookie. While it means that marketers are going to have to make some big adjustments to adapt to a cookieless world, it also has the potential to herald a new age of compelling and coherent consumer insights powered by consumer research.
Merkle, a leading technology-enabled, data-driven customer experience management (CXM) company, has released its 2022 Q1 Media Insights Report. The report, which analyzes recent research on consumer trends, provides key considerations for marketers to maximize success in early 2022 and beyond. Marketing Technology News: Advertising Like It’s 1984: How the iOS...
