ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

India's Grofers renames itself Blinkit with eye on faster deliveries

By Sankalp Phartiyal
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

NEW DELHI, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Indian internet firm Grofers on Monday rebranded itself Blinkit as its CEO promised to speed up deliveries of everything from groceries to electronics in a burgeoning market dominated by Walmart's (WMT.N) Flipkart and Amazon's (AMZN.O) local unit.

The SoftBank-backed firm, which until now has focused mainly on grocery deliveries, has more than 100 partner stores or warehouses in eight cities through which it makes 10-minute drop-offs to shoppers, CEO Albinder Dhindsa told Reuters.

"We saw that this is going to be the future of commerce," Dhindsa said. "We are targeting to have almost 1,000 (partner) merchants by the middle of next year... we are also planning to expand to 100 cities by March."

Engineering graduates Dhindsa and Saurabh Kumar founded Grofers as an online grocer in late 2013.

Its expansion into the wider Indian e-commerce space pits it directly against formidable rivals such as Flipkart, Amazon and the retail push of tycoon billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance (RELI.NS) in a market which EY expects to grow at an average 27% annually, to touch $99 billion by 2024.

Dhindsa said the company, which currently has 2,000 employees, will hire many more engineers.

"We will add as many people as we can according to our business needs. We've hired 700 people in the last 4 months and we're looking to scale up very, very aggressively."

Another 20,000 people work indirectly for the firm as delivery workers and partners.

Dhindsa added that Blinkit, which counts investment firm Tiger Global and homegrown food delivery company Zomato (ZOMT.NS) among its backers, is currently evaluating its capital requirements but is not in a hurry to raise funds anytime soon.

Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Kirsten Donovan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mukesh Ambani
Reuters

India's Reliance eyes first oil cargo from UAE trade arm in Dec -source

* To receive first Das cargo from trading arm in Dec - source. * Snaps up 4 mln bbls of Das crude for Feb-loading - sources. NEW DELHI/SINGAPORE, Dec 15 (Reuters) - India’s Reliance Industries Ltd, operator of the world’s biggest refining complex at Jamnagar in Western India, aims to get the first cargo of oil from its new Abu Dhabi-based trading unit in December, a source familiar with the matter said.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Cloud-based internet of things company Samsara shares jump 8% in trading debut

Shares of Samsara Inc. , a cloud-based internet of things company, jumped 8% in their trading debut Wednesday, after its initial public offering priced at $23, the upper end of its proposed price range. The company sold 35 million shares to raise $805 million a valuation of $11.5 billion. The stock is trading on the New York Stock Exchange, under the ticker "IOT." Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan and Allen & Co. were lead underwriters in a syndicate of 16 banks. Founded in 2015, Samsara IOT offers a cloud-based platform that allows businesses to use Internet-of-Things connected devices that can range from video cameras to data-collecting equipment to help run operations. The company estimates a total addressable market of about $54.6 billion by the end of 2021, and $96.9 billion by the end of 2024. The Renaissance IPO ETF has fallen 13% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 23%. For more on Samsara,
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Delivery#Softbank#Food Drink#Indian#Flipkart#Ey#Tiger Global
dallassun.com

Motorola launches Moto G51 5G in India with faster charging

Washington [US], December 10 (ANI): Motorola had launched the Moto G31 last week in India, and today the company has introduced one more G series smartphone, the Moto G51 5G. According to GSM Arena, the Motorola Moto G51 5G was announced earlier last month as the world's first Snapdragon 480 Plus-powered smartphone, and it's also the first smartphone in India to have the Snapdragon 480 chip at the helm.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
verdictfoodservice.com

India’s food delivery platform Swiggy plans $700m investment in Instamart

Indian food delivery platform Swiggy is reportedly planning to invest $700m (Rs52.5bn) in Instamart, its instant grocery delivery service, with the objective of bolstering its non-food delivery categories. Established last year in Gurgaon and Bengaluru cities, Swiggy’s Instamart is currently operating across some of the major Indian cities, including Ahmedabad,...
BUSINESS
pymnts.com

Leaked Info Shows Instacart Eyes 15-Minute Deliveries

Instacart is reportedly exploring 15-minute delivery of grocery and convenience items as the need for speed intensifies in the competitive delivery space, sources with firsthand knowledge of the plan told The Information. The leading U.S. grocery delivery startup, which was last valued at $39 billion, is reportedly planning to pay...
INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Waste and recycling platform Rubicon is going public via merger with Founder SPAC in $1.7 billion deal

Rubicon, a cloud-based waste and recycling platform operator, is going public by merging with special-purpose acquisition corporation Founder SPAC in a deal with an implied pro forma enterprise value of $1.7 billion. The deal is expected to close in the second quarter, after which the Lexington, Ky.-based company will be renamed Rubicon Technologies and trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker "RBT." It will continue to be led by Nate Morris, founder and CEO, and other managers, the companies said in a joint statement. Rubicon was founded in 2008 with a $10,000 line of credit and generated revenue of more than $500 million in 2019 and 2020. Customers include Walmart , Starbucks and FedEx , along with city governments including Kansas City, MO, Baltimore, MD, and Columbus, OH. The new company will have about $432 million in cash from the SPAC and a private investment in public equity, or PIPE, that includes investments from Palantir Technologies , the New Zealand Super Fund, and Rodina Capital. Proceeds will be used to expand and invest in software.
LEXINGTON, KY
Reuters

Nasdaq ends sharply lower as investors dump growth stocks

Dec 16 (Reuters) - The Nasdaq ended sharply lower on Thursday as the Federal Reserve's announcement of a faster end to its pandemic-era stimulus pushed investors away from Big Tech and toward more economically sensitive sectors. Nvidia (NVDA.O) Apple (AAPL.O) Microsoft (MSFT.O), Amazon (AMZN.O) and Tesla (TSLA.O) all tumbled, hitting...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Amazon.com Inc. stock underperforms Thursday when compared to competitors

Shares of Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) slipped 2.56% to $3,377.42 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around rough trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.87% to 4,668.67 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.08% to 35,897.64. Amazon.com Inc. closed $395.66 short of its 52-week high ($3,773.08), which the company reached on July 13th.
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

248K+
Followers
255K+
Post
119M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy