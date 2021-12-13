Boardman OVI checkpoint and patrols net arrests and gun charge

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two people were arrested for OVI and one person is facing a gun charge following a sobriety checkpoint in Boardman Friday.

According to the Mahoning County OVI Task Force, a checkpoint was set up on Route 224, at the East Golf Hike and Bike Trail. It ran from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.

A total of 930 vehicles passed through the checkpoint. One car was directed to pull over for further investigation.

With the checkpoint and saturation patrols, two people were arrested for OVI, one person was arrested for carrying concealed weapons, two summons were given for driving under suspension, one summons for no operator’s license, one person was arrested on an outstanding warrant, one summons was issued for drug abuse, one citation for marked lanes, one citation for traffic control device and one citation for failure to transfer registration.

In addition to the Ohio State Highway Patrol and the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement agencies from the following municipalities participated in the checkpoint: Boardman, Canfield, Austintown, Goshen, Jackson, Poland Township and Sebring.

The Mahoning County OVI Task Force is funded by a federal grant through the Ohio Department of Public Safety.

