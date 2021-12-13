ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quartile Acquires Sidecar, Creates Ecommerce Ad Platform Managing $2B In Yearly Ad Spend

By Laurie Sullivan
mediapost.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQuartile, an ad-optimization platform for ecommerce marketplace sellers, today announced it has acquired Sidecar, a performance-marketing technology provider for ecommerce retailers and brands. The combined platform will work across all major advertising platforms including Google, Microsoft Bing, Facebook, Instagram, and Amazon. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed. “Sidecar...

