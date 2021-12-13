Quartile Acquires Sidecar, Creates Ecommerce Ad Platform Managing $2B In Yearly Ad Spend
By Laurie Sullivan
mediapost.com
3 days ago
Quartile, an ad-optimization platform for ecommerce marketplace sellers, today announced it has acquired Sidecar, a performance-marketing technology provider for ecommerce retailers and brands. The combined platform will work across all major advertising platforms including Google, Microsoft Bing, Facebook, Instagram, and Amazon. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed. “Sidecar...
Ascential plc, which originally agreed to pay upwards of $207 million to acquire ad industry management consulting firm MediaLink in 2017, this morning announced it sold it to Los Angeles-based talent agency UTA for $125 million. Founder Michael Kassan will remain CEO of MediaLink, and its new owner touted the...
The New York Times subscription juggernaut continues. If the rest of the media industry could replicate this media-industry giant’s performance, it would go a long way to solving the business-model afflictions that plague legacy media, especially the print sector. Not only did the Times add 455,000 new digital subscriptions...
Yet another supply-side platform (SSP) enabling advertisers and agencies to buy news and information sites programmatically has agreed to begin using NewsGuard to filter ones publishing questionable content. Kargo this morning announced it will utilize NewsGuard’s ratings to “ensure mobile advertisers are protected from placing ads on misinformation and disinformation...
With their new report "10 Hot Consumer Trends 2030," telecommunications company Ericsson wants consumers to picture their new lives in the metaverse and specifically, in what they call “The Everyspace Plaza” -- a one-stop-shop highlighting a slew of connectivity-enabled technologies such as a virtual tailor or a hybrid gym, to improve consumers' everyday lives.
Global TV and movie productions' spending on premium streaming services -- now at around $140 billion -- are expected to rise on an annualized basis by 12% through 2025, soaring just north of $200 billion, according to Morgan Stanley. Competitors to Netflix are racing to outspend the subscription video-on-demand service.
San Francisco ad agency Odysseus Arms has tapped Mekanism Managing Director Jake Sugarman as partner to lead business development at the agency. It said Surgarman’s new role effectively combines Chief Operating Officer and CMO duties. As head of both account and business development, Sugarman will focus on all the...
Offers get a bad rap in marketing. To most, they’re a price discount that erodes margins or low-budget, late-night ads that scream “ACT NOW.” Mention offers in a meeting and most advertising strategists will look at you like you've asked them to unjam the fax machine. Yet...
THURSDAY, Dec. 16, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Children and teens who use livestreaming gaming platforms may be bombarded with influencer-endorsed ads for energy drinks, junk food and alcohol, new research shows. "This type of marketing can normalize high-fat, high-sugar and high-sodium foods at a time in young viewers' lives when...
ViacomCBS and Dentsu are moving ahead with an actual media campaign to test out ViacomCBS’ recent deal with VideoAmp to create an “alternate” media currency, offering guarantees for media campaigns based on customized cross-media advanced audience segments. “We are putting pipes in place to make it easy...
The loss of data means creatives will need to compensate for lost insights. Microsoft’s business-to-business social platform LinkedIn, and media and marketing service provider Theorem have expanded their partnership to offer a Creative Optimization package. Theorem’s platform enables brands to audit and optimize their digital channels and social posts...
Arber's Vanessa Dawson talks organic gardening, building her own destiny and being a “serial” entrepreneur. MediaPost's Insider Summits bring together marketing executives from major brands to share their insights and strategies, and we've had the incredible opportunity to connect and learn from each of them. In the process we've discovered some truly impressive women, and not just for the work they do but their stories behind the scenes. With Insider Summit: BTS, our own Lisa Singer pulls back the curtain on some of the most influential women marketers, as they talk about their path to success: the twists and turns, obstacles, inspirations and the valuable lessons learned along the way.
Recurrent Ventures is relaunching the iconic Popular Photography as a digital-first publication, with the goal of connecting with a new generation of photographers, professionals and amateurs alike. PopPhoto has resumed a daily content schedule on its site and regular posts on Facebook and Instagram. The 84-year-old title closed as a...
Online advertising platform OpenX Technologies Inc. must pay $2 million to settle Federal Trade Commission allegations that the company violated federal children’s privacy law, according to an agency announcement. In a complaint filed Wednesday in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, the FTC alleged that...
Digital marketing agency Brainlabs has acquired the social ad creative studio Consumer Acquisition. The price wasn’t disclosed. The transaction is Brainlabs’ fourth acquisition this year and its second in North America as the agency continues to expand its capabilities for both existing and future clients. Brainlabs and Consumer...
We have heard it more times than we can count by now, but the COVID-19 pandemic changed much about how we live. One of the biggest changes to our daily lives was the shift to remote work. Initially,...
Rubicon, a cloud-based waste and recycling platform operator, is going public by merging with special-purpose acquisition corporation Founder SPAC in a deal with an implied pro forma enterprise value of $1.7 billion. The deal is expected to close in the second quarter, after which the Lexington, Ky.-based company will be renamed Rubicon Technologies and trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker "RBT." It will continue to be led by Nate Morris, founder and CEO, and other managers, the companies said in a joint statement. Rubicon was founded in 2008 with a $10,000 line of credit and generated revenue of more than $500 million in 2019 and 2020. Customers include Walmart , Starbucks and FedEx , along with city governments including Kansas City, MO, Baltimore, MD, and Columbus, OH. The new company will have about $432 million in cash from the SPAC and a private investment in public equity, or PIPE, that includes investments from Palantir Technologies , the New Zealand Super Fund, and Rodina Capital. Proceeds will be used to expand and invest in software.
