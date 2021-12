Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) stock is getting hammered in Wednesday trading, down nearly 5% an hour before the close on strong volume. The stock has traded over 5 million shares on the day versus the 10-day average of 3.7 million shares, but the bigger issue is the amount of options rolling off on the Dec. 17 expiry, with over 30% of the options coming off the board to end the week.

STOCKS ・ 5 HOURS AGO