The Riddler Targets Bruce Wayne in The Batman Japanese Trailer

 3 days ago
A brand new international trailer for Warner Bros. Pictures’ forthcoming DC film The Batman has surfaced online, featuring lots of fresh footage highlighting the Riddler’s crimes and motives. Starring Robert Pattinson and Paul Dano, the film is scheduled to make its debut on March 4, 2022. The...

