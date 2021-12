The Coronavirus has hit another milestone in the United States. Yesterday marked one year since the first vaccine was given. Over the past year, 202 million people, which is more than 60% of the U.S. population have been fully vaccinated. But, now for some sad news, the United States is approaching the 800,000 mark of Covid-19 related deaths in the coming days and a half million of those happened after the first vaccine was administered. The majority of those deaths were among the unvaccinated and also, according to the CDC, more than 1,000 Americans die each day due to virus related complications.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO