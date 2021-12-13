ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dollar Tree Slips as Feud With Mantle Ridge Goes Public

investing.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com – Dollar Tree stock (NASDAQ: DLTR ) traded 1.2% lower Monday after the company’s battle with activist investor Mantle Ridge became public Sunday, suggesting the distraction may last for a while. The discount retailer proposed settlement talks with Mantle Ridge, calling the...

za.investing.com

