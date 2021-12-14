ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kim Kardashian passes ‘baby bar’ law exam on fourth attempt: ‘Know this wasn’t easy or handed to me’

By Chelsea Ritschel
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pvlCm_0dLSPN4r00

Kim Kardashian has revealed she has passed the baby bar exam, after failing three times previously, as she continues to pursue a career in law .

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star shared the news on Instagram on Monday, where she posted a series of photos of herself in a blue full-body outfit.

“OMFGGGG I PASSED THE BABY BAR EXAM!!!!” the Skims founder wrote in the caption. “Looking in the mirror, I am really proud of the woman looking back today in the reflection.”

The 41-year-old reality star then went on to reflect on her law school journey, writing: “For anyone who doesn’t know my law school journey, know this wasn’t easy or handed to me.

“I failed this exam three times in two years, but I got back up each time and studied harder and tried again until I did it!!”

However, Kardashian did acknowledge that she had Covid and a 104-degree fever on the third try, but that she’s not “making excuses”.

In the caption, Kardashian then explained that, in California, where she is studying to be a lawyer, the way she’s studying law requires students to pass two bar exams.

“This was just the first one but with the harder pass rate,” she continued, adding: “I was told by top lawyers that this was a close to impossible journey and harder than the traditional law school route but it was my only option and it feels so so sooooo good to be here and on my way to achieving my goals.”

Kardashian also took the opportunity to thank Van Jones for encouraging her to attend law school, as well as the law school bar prep classes and tutors that helped her study for the exam, which she noted included 10-hour days, daily four-hour Zooms, and in-person practise tests.

The KKW Beauty founder, whose late father Robert Kardashian was a successful lawyer, also shared a heartfelt message about her dad, writing: “I know my dad would be so proud and he would actually be so shocked to know that this is my path now but he would have been my best study partner. I am told he was notorious for making fun of people who didn’t pass on their first attempt like he did, but he would have been my biggest cheerleader!”

Kardashian concluded the post encouraging her fans and followers not to “ever give up, even when you are holding on by a thread”.

“You can do it!!! Set your mind to it and get it done because it feels soooooo good once you get to the other side,” she wrote.

Kardashian’s news prompted an outpouring of support from her followers, with one person writing: “So proud of you Kim, your dad would be so proud.”

The shapewear mogul, who has been open about her previous failed attempts to pass the exam , first revealed that she was studying for the baby bar in April 2019, when she shared in an Instagram post that she had “registered with the California State Bar to study law”.

At the time, Kardashian, who has advocated on behalf of criminal justice reform, had dismissed criticism she’d received “from people who are saying it’s my privilege or my money that got me here,” telling her followers that that is “not the case” and that they could “create [their] own lanes, just as I am”.

Comments / 1

Related
newschain

Kim Kardashian livid as daughter North West gives live tour of family home on TikTok

Kim Kardashian was left furious after daughter North West walked in on her laying in bed while the youngster was giving a live TikTok tour of the family home. It was kind of her own fault after reality TV star and avid social media user Kim, 41, launched a joint TikTok account two weeks ago with the eldest of her four children whom she shares with rapper ex Kanye West, 44.
TV & VIDEOS
In Style

Miley Cyrus Called Out Pete Davidson's Relationship with Kim Kardashian in the Most Hilarious Way

Miley Cyrus just put Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian's relationship on blast. On Thursday, Miley and Pete appeared together on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to promote their upcoming New Year's Eve special, and at one point, the singer trolled the comedian over his budding romance with Kardashian by hilariously remixing the lyrics to Yvonne Fair's "It Should Have Been Me." Midway into her performance, Miley walked off stage and over to Davidson, sitting on Fallon's desk with one leg over the SNL star's chair as she began singing, "Pete Davidson, how you gonna do this to me. It should have been me. In that Lamborghini leaving that nice a— restaurant."
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Head Over Heels For Pete Davidson: He Likes Her Funny Makeup-Free Self

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s romance is continuing to heat up as the couple spends more time together. Kim Kardashian has found herself “head over heels” for Pete Davidson. The 41-year-old reality star has been dating the 28-year-old funnyman for several weeks now and their romance continues to blossom. A few sources spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife and dished on the A-list duo’s chemistry.
BUENA PARK, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
buzzfeednews.com

Kanye West Admitted He “Embarrassed” Kim Kardashian When He Publicly Revealed They’d Considered Aborting Their Daughter North And Said That Supporting Trump Was “Hard” For Their Marriage

Kanye West is continuing to reflect on his split from Kim Kardashian — and on his role in the demise of their marriage. In recent weeks, Kanye has been increasingly vocal about his failed relationship with Kim, who filed for divorce in February after almost seven years of marriage citing “irreconcilable differences.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
US Magazine

The Kardashians Think Kim and Pete Davidson’s Relationship Could Become ‘Serious’: They ‘Are All for It’

Supportive! Kim Kardashian is still exploring her relationship with Pete Davidson, but he has already won over her famous family. “The family is happy for Kim, and they really have taken a liking to Pete,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “A lot of the Kardashians met him in the past and have hung out with him, so he’s not like this new stranger that just entered into their lives. They think he’s funny and is fun to be around. He’s someone that just lightens the mood in the room.”
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

North West got in trouble with Kim Kardashian for this TikTok

Kim Kardashian was unhappy with daughter North West after she gave a house tour on TikTok live. After the Keeping Up With The Kardashians mother/daughter duo set up a joint TikTok account last month, fans have been loving all the sweet insights into eight-year-old North's life. From the dancing to...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Van Jones
Person
Kim Kardashian West
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Robert Kardashian
HollywoodLife

Kanye West Looks Sad At Basketball Game After Posting Kiss Photo With Kim Kardashian

Kanye West looked somber as he sat court side at the NBA game on the same day he posted the sweet throwback of him and ex Kim Kardashian. Kanye West, 44, appeared to look sad while attending an LA Lakers and Sacramento Kings game at Staples Center. The Yeezy rapper was sitting on the floor for the NBA game on Friday, Nov. 27, but seemed to have other things on his mind: likely Kim Kardashian, 41. Kanye’s outfit appeared to match his mood, as he opted to go with an all black leather outfit including an oversized leather jacket, snow pants, boots and a baseball cap.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Katherine Ryan says she’s ‘disgusted’ by Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson dating rumours

Comedian Katherine Ryan has said she is “disgusted” and “agitated” by the rumours circulating around Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s apparent relationship.Ryan, who currently hosts ITV’s newest dating show, Ready to Mingle, told Metro that she was not convinced that Kardashian and Davidson aren’t playing a “trick” with their supposed romance.Speculation that Kardashian and Davidson could be dating has been mounting for weeks, after the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star met the comedian on the set of Saturday Night Live in October.The pair have been spotted at an amusement park together, were pictured together at Davidson’s birthday party,...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omfgggg#Instagram A#Kkw
Complex

Kim Kardashian and North West Launch Joint TikTok With Dances Set to Kanye, Adele, Playboi Carti, and More

Kim Kardashian and North West made their TikTok debut on Thursday, launching a joint channel with dances to songs by Kanye West, Adele, Playboi Carti, and more. After launching the channel with a pair of videos that showed various shots of Kylie Skin products, a third video, titled “Me and Northie” and soundtracked by Carti’s song “Sky,” shows Kim and North chilling at home and riding around together in a vehicle.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
ETOnline.com

Kim Kardashian and North West Have Launched a Joint TikTok Account: Watch Their Videos!

Kim Kardashian and North West have made their TikTok debut!. The 41-year-old reality star launched the account @KimAndNorth with her oldest daughter on Thanksgiving Day, and it already features over 20 videos from her family's holiday. The first post premiered on Thursday morning, a brief video of the mother-daughter duo having a spa day with products from Kylie Jenner's skincare line, Kylie Skin. The pair then popped on the screen at the end of the video to mouth the lyrics "ten out of ten" and flash five fingers up two times.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
CinemaBlend

Kourtney Kardashian Claps Back After Commentator Implies She Spends More Time With Travis Barker Than Her Kids

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have been giving life back to the concept of “public displays of affection.” On social media, the two haven’t hesitated to post their macking from all sorts of locales: vacations, work gigs and even quarantine. It has since led to Kardashian taking the ultimate leap by consenting to marry the Blink-182 drummer. However, a commentator online implied on one post that the reality star spends more time with Barker than her three kids, and she ain’t having it.
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Kim Kardashian speaks out publicly about Kanye West for the first time since his reconciliation attempts

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's breakup has been a fairly complicated one. From Kim filing for divorce all the way back in February, to the pair both dating other people and now Kanye is on a mission to get back with his estranged wife of six years, declaring his love for her in interviews and sharing old pictures of them kissing on Instagram. Well, finally Kim has spoken out about her former partner for the first time since he began trying to reunite with her.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

The Independent

382K+
Followers
143K+
Post
187M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy