A Gift of Dentistry is coordinated by Dr. Richard Marz owner of Premier Dental Wellness. One of the greatest needs in our community is low cost dental options. There are many people who simply cannot afford to go to a dentist for cleanings or more severe dental care. Hearts and Hands Clinic operates a no cost dental clinic year-round but is limited with the number of patients they can see. This past year they assisted 300 patients with dental care.

STATESBORO, GA ・ 8 DAYS AGO