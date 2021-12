MDN first told you about plans to build the Chickahominy Power Station, a 1,650 megawatt state-of-the-art natural gas-fired power plant in Charles City County, VA, in June 2018 (see Huge New Marcellus-Fired Power Plant Coming Near Richmond, VA). Although the application for the project said an existing 16-inch gas pipeline owned by Virginia Natural Gas crosses through the site (implying the project would use that line to feed the plant), earlier this year a subsidiary of the same company formed to explore building a 24-inch gas pipeline that would traverse five counties in the region to connect to an interstate pipeline that would feed Marcellus/Utica gas to the plant (see Richmond Gas-Fired Plant Explores Building Pipeline Thru 5 Counties). Public outreach to landowners has begun for building the 83-mile pipeline to feed the plant.

