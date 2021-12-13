PA DEP Releases Final Onerous Methane Regs – Antis Still Not Happy

In August of this year, co-CEO of Energy Transfer, Tom Long, said “the final phase of the Mariner East Pipeline is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2021” (see Energy Transfer: Mariner East Volumes Up in 2Q, Project Done in 4Q). So much for that prediction. A few major hurdles were recently scaled in order to finally complete the project, including a slight reroute in the Marsh Creek Lake area (see PA DEP Approves ME2 Plan to Finish Pipe Thru Marsh Creek Lake Area). However, there are still a few other locations where work needs to be buttoned up across the state as well.

POLITICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO