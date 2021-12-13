ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beverly Hills, CA

Golden Globes 2022 nominations: Complete list of nominees

 3 days ago

The nominations for the 2022 Golden Globes were announced on Monday.

The contenders for the award show were revealed by Snoop Dogg on behalf of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, at 9 a.m. ET on Monday.

"Belfast" and "The Power of the Dog" earned the most nominations on the film side with seven nods each. On the TV side, "Succession" dominated with five nods.

The Jan. 9 show will not be televised this year after NBC announced in May that it would not air the show. The network made the decision following the release of the explosive Los Angeles Times report in February that found there were no Black members in the 87-person group of international journalists who make up the HFPA. The group decides the nominees and winners of the awards show.

MORE: HFPA promises 'transformational change' after NBC refuses to air 2022 Golden Globes

Since the report was released, the HFPA has committed to structural changes and diversifying the body of the association and a new partnership with the NAACP, among other changes.

"Over the last eight months, the HFPA has completely overhauled their bylaws, implementing sweeping changes from top to bottom that address ethics and code of conduct, diversity, equity and inclusion, governance, membership and more," the organization said in a statement. "Recently, the HFPA admitted their largest and most diverse class to date of 21 new members, all of whom are first-time Golden Globe voters."

Many actors and studios are still expected to continue their boycott of the awards show -- with many still unsatisfied with the intended changes put forth by the organization.

The HPFA said submissions for the show were not required this year "in an effort to be as inclusive as possible," and all TV projects and films released during the calendar year of 2021 will automatically be eligible for the awards. However, many suspect these projects wouldn't have been submitted for consideration due to the reputation surrounding the show.

Over the past year, stars, advocacy groups and studios have spoken out to criticize the HFPA and the organization's lack of diversity.

Here are the nominations for the 79th Annual Golden Globe Awards:

Best Picture, Musical or Comedy

  • "Cyrano"
  • "Don’t Look Up"
  • "Licorice Pizza"
  • "Tick, Tick... Boom!"
  • "West Side Story"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

  • Marion Cotillard, "Annette"
  • Alana Haim, "Licorice Pizza"
  • Jennifer Lawrence, "Don’t Look Up"
  • Emma Stone, "Cruella"
  • Rachel Zegler, "West Side Story"

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

  • Leonardo DiCaprio, "Don't Look Up"
  • Peter Dinklage, "Cyrano"
  • Andrew Garfield, "Tick, Tick... Boom!"
  • Cooper Hoffman, "Licorice Pizza"
  • Anthony Ramos, "In the Heights"

Best Motion Picture, Drama

  • "Belfast"
  • "CODA"
  • "Dune"
  • "King Richard"
  • "The Power of the Dog"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama

  • Kristen Stewart, "Spencer"
  • Olivia Colman, "The Lost Daughter"
  • Lady Gaga, "House of Gucci"
  • Nicole Kidman, "Being the Ricardos"
  • Jessica Chastain, "The Eyes of Tammy Faye"

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama

  • Mahershala Ali, "Swan Song"
  • Javier Bardem, "Being the Ricardos"
  • Benedict Cumberbatch, "The Power of the Dog"
  • Will Smith, "King Richard"
  • Denzel Washington, "The Tragedy of Macbeth"

Best Supporting Actress, Motion Picture

  • Caitriona Balfe, "Belfast"
  • Ariana DeBose, "West Side Story"
  • Kirsten Dunst, "The Power of the Dog"
  • Aunjanue Ellis, "King Richard"
  • Ruth Negga, "Passing"

Best Supporting Actor, Motion Picture

  • Ben Affleck, "The Tender Bar"
  • Jamie Dornan, "Belfast"
  • Ciarán Hinds, "Belfast"
  • Troy Kotsur, "CODA"
  • Kodi Smit-McPhee, "The Power of the Dog"

Best Director, Motion Picture

  • Kenneth Branagh, "Belfast"
  • Jane Campion, "The Power of the Dog"
  • Maggie Gyllenhaal, "The Lost Daughter"
  • Steven Spielberg, "West Side Story"
  • Denis Villeneuve, "Dune"

Best Screenplay, Motion Picture

  • Paul Thomas Anderson, "Licorice Pizza"
  • Kenneth Branagh, "Belfast"
  • Jane Campion, "The Power of the Dog"
  • Adam McKay, "Don’t Look Up"
  • Aaron Sorkin, "Being the Ricardos"

Best Original Score, Motion Picture

  • Alexandre Desplat, "The French Dispatch"
  • Germaine Franco, "Encanto"
  • Jonny Greenwood, "The Power of the Dog"
  • Alberto Iglesias, "Parallel Mothers"
  • Hans Zimmer, "Dune"

Best Original Song, Motion Picture

  • "Be Alive" from "King Richard"
  • "Dos Oruguitas" from "Encanto"
  • "Down To Joy" from "Belfast"
  • "Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)" from "RESPECT"
  • "No Time To Die" from "No Time To Die"

Best Motion Picture, Non-English Language

  • "Compartment No. 6" (Finland/Russia/Germany)
  • "Drive My Car" (Japan)
  • "The Hand of God" (Italy)
  • "A Hero" (France/Iran)
  • "Parallel Mothers" (Spain)

Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy

  • "The Great"
  • "Hacks"
  • "Only Murders in the Building"
  • "Reservation Dogs"
  • "Ted Lasso"

Best Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy

  • Hannah Einbinder, "Hacks"
  • Elle Fanning, "The Great"
  • Issa Rae, "Insecure"
  • Tracee Ellis Ross, "Black-ish"
  • Jean Smart, "Hacks"

Best Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy

  • Anthony Anderson, "Black-ish"
  • Nicholas Hoult, "The Great"
  • Steve Martin, "Only Murders in the Building"
  • Martin Short, "Only Murders in the Building"
  • Jason Sudeikis, "Ted Lasso"

Best Television Series, Drama

  • "Lupin"
  • "The Morning Show"
  • "Pose"
  • "Squid Game"
  • "Succession"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama

  • Uzo Aduba, "In Treatment"
  • Jennifer Aniston, "The Morning Show"
  • Christine Baranski, "The Good Fight"
  • Elisabeth Moss, "The Handmaid’s Tale"
  • MJ Rodriguez, "Pose"

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama

  • Brian Cox, "Succession"
  • Lee Jung-jae, "Squid Game"
  • Billy Porter, "Pose"
  • Jeremy Strong, "Succession"
  • Omar Sy, "Lupin"

Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture made for Television

  • "Dopesick"
  • "American Crime Story: Impeachment"
  • "Maid"
  • "Mare of Easttown"
  • "The Underground Railroad"

Best Performance by an Actress, Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture made for Television

  • Jessica Chastain, "Scenes From a Marriage"
  • Cynthia Erivo, "Genius: Aretha"
  • Elizabeth Olsen, "WandaVision"
  • Margaret Qualley, "Maid"
  • Kate Winslet, "Mare of Easttown"

Best Performance by an Actor, Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture made for Television

  • Paul Bettany, "WandaVision"
  • Oscar Isaac, "Scenes From a Marriage"
  • Michael Keaton, "Dopesick"
  • Ewan McGregor, "Halston"
  • Tahar Rahim, "The Serpent"

Best Supporting Actress, Television

  • Jennifer Coolidge, "The White Lotus"
  • Kaitlyn Dever, "Dopesick"
  • Andie MacDowell, "Maid"
  • Sarah Snook, "Succession"
  • Hannah Waddingham, "Ted Lasso"

Best Supporting Actor, Television

  • Billy Crudup, "The Morning Show"
  • Kieran Culkin, "Succession"
  • Mark Duplass, "The Morning Show"
  • Brett Goldstein, "Ted Lasso"
  • O Yeong-su, "Squid Game"

IN THIS ARTICLE
