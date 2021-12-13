ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon Musk revealed why he’s had so many children and it’s raising eyebrows

By Breanna Robinson
Indy100
 3 days ago

Elon Musk , who has just been named TIME’s 2021 person of the year , recently revealed why he decided to have so many children - and it had people on social media raising their eyebrows.

In a Wall Street Journal virtual event last week, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO countered arguments that population control is needed worldwide.

Addressing his â€‹latest creation, the Tesla Bot, at the WSJ ’s CEO Council Summit, Musk noted that the humanoid has the potential to substitute human labour efforts.

“There are not enough people, I can’t emphasise this enough. There are not enough people,” he said.

He added that there are many people that believe that the population is growing out of control, but “it’s completely the opposite.”

â€‹â€‹“If people don’t have more children, civilization is going to crumble. Mark my words,” Musk said.

People have reservations about having children over climate change concerns and inequality.

But when Musk was asked why he decided to have as many kids as he did, the father of six joked: ”I try to set a good example. Gotta practice what I preach.”

Musk has twins Xavier and Griffin, 17, triplets Kai, Saxon and Damian, 15, and X Æ A-Xii, 1.

People on social media had mixed reactions to Musk’s sentiments. Check out some of them below.

The 50-year-old was born in Pretoria , South Africa was known to speed read the encyclopedia.

At 12 years old, he wrote the code for a video game called Blastar, which he sold to a computer magazine for $500.

“He was always different. He was my little genius boy,” his mother, Maye Musk, told TIME.

Musk is not only known for his billions, he’s known for winning NASA’s exclusive contract to land the first humans on the moon in nearly 50 years.

He also hosted Saturday Night Live in May and in October, the renowned car-rental l company  Hertz made an announcement that it planned to add 100,000 Teslas to its fleet.

Comments / 270

Janet Roux
3d ago

If I had his kind of money and the security it provides for a family, I probably would have had more kids. A different husband would have helped, a lot.

Reply(11)
59
Atanacio Chavez
3d ago

The tittle of the article is ridiculous. He has enough $ to raise 20 children. What y’all should be paying attention to is that he’s pushing this narrative because he has this new robot he wants to sell..

Reply(12)
31
Jill Anderson-Lang
3d ago

Yes, he has 7 Boys. He has the ability to parent and provide for them very comfortably as well as give them endless creativity. They can do nearly anything In the world

Reply(9)
26
