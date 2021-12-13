ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Fans attack Legia Warsaw players on team bus after loss

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Players on the Legia Warsaw soccer team were attacked by fans who forced their way onto the team bus, the club said Monday.

The defending league champions were heading back to their training base following a 1-0 loss to Wisla Plock on Sunday when the bus was attacked.

“The bus with the players was returning to the training center under police escort,” Legia said. “Despite these precautions, the bus was briefly stopped and then a number of people entered it and behaved with aggression toward the players.”

Legia did not say if anyone was injured. The club said the police dispersed the group.

“The club is treating the incident very seriously and is taking steps to fully clarify it,” Legia said, adding it was increasing security on its premises.

Earlier, online sports portal Interia reported that Rafael Lopes, Luquinhas and Mahir Emreli were beaten in the attack.

Warsaw police wrote on Twitter that a group of people blocked the team bus from entering the training center in Ksiazenice but they dispersed when the authorities arrived.

The defending champions are currently in last place in the league.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

