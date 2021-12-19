ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley live stream: How to watch fight online and on TV

By Alex Pattle
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EcAtz_0dLOyG4V00

Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley will box one another for the second time when they go head-to-head this weekend.

YouTube star Paul defeated the former UFC champion via split decision in August, setting up a highly-anticipated fight with Tommy Fury – half-brother of heavyweight boxing champion Tyson.

However, with Fury withdrawing from the match-up last week due to a broken rib and chest infection , Woodley immediately stepped in.

The wrestling specialist got an “I love Jake,” tattoo after their first in-ring encounter – as per a bet between the opponents – in hope of receiving a rematch, though Paul overlooked Woodley until last week’s news surrounding fury.

Woodley, 39, staggered Paul, 24, in their first fight but failed to capitalise. He will no doubt seek a finish with more conviction this time – especially with Paul promising a $500,000 bonus for Woodley if he secures a knockout – though his fellow American has predicted his own stoppage win.

Here’s everything you need to know about the fight.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

When is it?

The fight will take place on Saturday 18 December at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

The ring walks are expected to take place at approximately 5am GMT on Sunday morning, following a series of undercard fights – which will get under way at 2am GMT.

How can I watch?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TKOkE_0dLOyG4V00

In the UK, the event will be broadcast live on streaming service FITE TV.

What are the odds?

Paul: 1/3

Woodley: 9/4

Draw: 16/1

Via Betfair.

What is the prize money?

While the official purses for this rematch haven’t been revealed, we know a couple of things.

First of all, each man earned $2million for the first fight, so it is hard to see either receiving less on this occasion.

Furthermore, Paul has promised to pay Woodley a $500,000 bonus if the ex-UFC welterweight can knock him out. Paul also suggested that the sum will come straight from his own purse for this fight.

Who is Tyron Woodley?

Woodley is a former UFC welterweight champion, with a background in wrestling and a powerful right hand. The 39-year-old lost his title to current champion Kamaru Usman in March 2019, a result which marked the start of a four-fight losing run. That streak led Woodley to be cut from the UFC, with his next move in mixed martial arts currently unknown. It did, however, allow the Missouri native the chance to box Paul in August – and this month.

That fight marked Woodley’s professional boxing debut, while Paul is 4-0 with knockout wins over fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib, ex-NBA star Nate Robinson, and former MMA champion Ben Askren.

Here’s a full breakdown of Woodley’s career and the threat he poses to Paul .

Will Jake Paul still fight Tommy Fury?

Following his withdrawal from his scheduled clash with Paul, Fury had this to say:

“I can’t express how disappointed I am and I really do hope we can get this fight rescheduled in the new year.

“I want this fight to happen more than anything. I’m now regretfully putting my focus on recovery and a further reschedule date.”

Comments / 0

Related
SPORTbible

Some Of The Memes Directed At Tyron Woodley After His KO Are Absolutely Savage

Tyron Woodley has suffered yet another loss at the hands of YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul and social media users have wasted no time in whipping up some hilarious memes. Former UFC champion Woodley was brutally KO'd in the sixth round of their rematch, copping a huge overhand right to the chin which sent him crashing to the canvas in a heap.
UFC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Missouri State
The Independent

Kamaru Usman responds as Jake Paul knocks out UFC champion’s former rival Tyron Woodley

Kamaru Usman took to Twitter at the weekend to jokingly play down his role in Tyron Woodley’s losing run, which was extended on Saturday as the former UFC champion was knocked out by Jake Paul.YouTube star Paul stopped Woodley in the sixth round of their boxing rematch, having previously outpointed his fellow American in August.Woodley’s most recent defeat takes his losing run to six fights across mixed martial arts and boxing, with Usman having handed the 39-year-old the first of those losses.Usman dominated Woodley to take the Missourian’s UFC welterweight title in March 2019, and the Nigerian-American still holds...
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Jake Paul sends a warning to Canelo Alvarez after sleeping Tyron Woodley

YouTuber turned pro boxer Jake Paul has issued a warning to Canelo Alvarez following his knockout win over Tyron Woodley. Last Saturday night in Tampa, Jake Paul produced the best knockout of his career thus far as he put Tyron Woodley’s lights out in their short notice rematch. It came just under four months after Paul was able to defeat the former UFC welterweight champion via decision in his hometown of Cleveland.
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nate Robinson
Person
Tyron Woodley
Person
Kamaru Usman
Person
Ben Askren
Person
Tommy Fury
Person
Jake Paul
Complex

Jake Paul Responds After Le’Veon Bell Challenges Him to Boxing Match

Less than 24 hours after winning his fifth career bout with a knockout victory over Tyron Woodley, Jake Paul already has another challenger who wants to step in the ring with him. Former NFL running back Le’Veon Bell took to Twitter to demand a fight with Paul, claiming he’s been...
UFC
MMAmania.com

Tyron Woodley draws two-month suspension following Jake Paul KO in Tampa

Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley was suspended 60 days by Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation, according to MMA Junkie, after getting flattened by social media sensation Jake Paul in the sixth round of their cruiserweight rematch last weekend in Tampa. Watch the replay of Paul’s violent knockout...
UFC
MMAmania.com

Video! Watch every awesome angle from that massive Jake Paul knockout of Tyron Woodley

If you’re regular visitors here at MMA Mania, you know that you can come check out all the highlights and finishes from every major fight moments after they happen. We had you coved for Jake Paul’s brutal one punch KO of Tyron Woodley at Saturday’s Paul vs. Woodley 2 event. But sometimes a finish is so spectacular that we have to go back and revisit it even more closely.
COMBAT SPORTS
bjpenndotcom

Jake Paul says his relationship with Tyron Woodley doesn’t end with recent rematch: “I think it would be funny to do a Buddy-Cop movie together”

Jake Paul has no intentions of ending his relationship with Tyron Woodley following their recent rematch in Tampa, Florida. Paul (5-0) and Woodley (0-2) squared off for a second time on Saturday night, this after their first encounter had ended in a controversial split-decision. The rematch left no controversy as...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fite Tv#Boxing#Combat#Ufc#Fury#Paul Overlooked Woodley#American#Via Betfair
MMA Fighting

Tyron Woodley draws medical suspension after Jake Paul knockout loss

Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley faces a two-month sit after being knocked out by Jake Paul this past Saturday. Woodley has been suspended for 60 days by the Florida State Boxing Commission, which oversaw the Showtime pay-per-view event he and Paul headlined at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla. Medical...
UFC
FanSided

When can we start calling Jake Paul a legitimate boxer?

What would it take for you to consider Jake Paul a legitimate boxer?. I posed this question on Twitter the morning after Jake Paul KO’d former UFC champion, Tyron Woodley, in brutal fashion. Many of the answers were the same “another legitimate boxer.”. Yep, that’s a great answer....
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Youtube
Cassius

Jake Paul Flattens Tyron Woodley In Rematch, The Internet Is Merciless

YouTuber Jake Paul complained about brain damage he’s been having prior to his rematch with former UFC champ Tyron “The Chosen One” Woodley. But on Saturday night, Paul didn’t look punch drunk at all – in fact, he delivered a mean right hook that probably gave Woodley some CTE of his own as “The Chosen […]
UFC
The Independent

Tommy Fury confirms Tyson Fury didn’t cause injury while training him for Jake Paul fight

Tommy Fury has said his half-brother Tyson did not cause the injury that led the former Love Island contestant to withdraw from his fight with Jake Paul.Fury, 22, was set to face the YouTuber on 18 December but pulled out of the bout a week-and-a-half before it took place, citing a broken rib and chest infection.Former UFC champion Tyron Woodley stepped in to fight Paul, 24, for the second time in four months. Paul beat the 39-year-old again, following his August points victory over his fellow American with a vicious knockout last weekend.Some speculated that Fury’s rib injury was...
COMBAT SPORTS
MMA Fighting

Morning Report: Michael Bisping refutes ‘ridiculous’ claim that Jake Paul-Tyron Woodley was fixed: ‘The kid can bang, simple as that’

This past weekend, Jake Paul put a stamp on 2021 by knocking out former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in their rematch, but as with all things Paul, the outcome was not without controversy. After a horrible first five rounds, Paul leveled Woodley with a right hook in the sixth round, face-planting “The Chosen One” and ending the fight; however, given how bad the bout was before then, a vocal minority popped up to declare that the bout was rigged and that Woodley took a dive. Similar proclamations were made the last time Paul and Woodley fought, with many fans saying Woodley refusing to pursue Paul after hurting him in the bout was a sign of a predetermined outcome (as opposed to par for the course for Woodley), but fortunately, this time we have UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping to refute these sort of absurd arguments.
UFC
The Independent

The Independent

391K+
Followers
147K+
Post
192M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy