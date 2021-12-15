Code Chain New Continent (CCNC) Withdraws Proposed Share Offering

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNDX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing an innovative pipeline of cancer therapies, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 3,157,144 shares of its common stock, and to certain investors pre-funded warrants to purchase 1,142,856 shares of its common stock at an exercise price of $0.0001. The public offering price of each share of common stock is $17.50 and the public offering price of each pre-funded warrant is $17.4999 per underlying share, which represents the per share public offering price for the common stock less the $0.0001 per share exercise price for each such pre-funded warrant. The aggregate gross proceeds from this offering are expected to be approximately $75.3 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Syndax. In addition, Syndax granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 645,000 shares of common stock. All of the shares of common stock and pre-funded warrants are being sold by Syndax. The offering is expected to close on December 20, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 1 DAY AGO