ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Code Chain New Continent (CCNC) Withdraws Proposed Share Offering

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

KemPharm (KMPH) Announces $50M Share Buyback

KemPharm, Inc. (NasdaqGS: KMPH), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs, announced today its ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Form 497K STERLING CAPITAL FUNDS

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Before you invest, you may want to review the Fund’s Prospectus, which contains information about the Fund and its risks. The Fund’s Prospectus and Statement of Additional Information, both dated February 1, 2021, as supplemented, are incorporated by reference into this Summary Prospectus. You can find the Fund’s Prospectus and other information about the Fund online at www.sterlingcapitalfunds.com/funds. You can also get this information at no cost by calling 800-228-1872 or by sending an e-mail request to fundinfo@sterlingcapital.com.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 Ryerson Holding Corp For: Dec 16 Filed by: Sundarrajan Alagu

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Independent Bank (IBCP) Announces Up to 1.1M Share Buyback

Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: IBCP), the holding company of Independent Bank, a Michigan-based community bank, announced that its Board of ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ccnc#Stocks#Continent#Equity Capital#Interest Of The Company#Streetinsider Premium
StreetInsider.com

Fresh Vine Wine (VINE) Announces 2.2M Share IPO at $10/sh

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. (NYSE American: VINE) today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 2,200,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $10.00 per share, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable. All of the shares are being offered by Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. In addition, the underwriters have been granted a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 330,000 shares of common stock from Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. at the initial public offering price. The shares are expected to begin trading on the NYSE American on December 14, 2021 under the ticker symbol "VINE," and the offering is expected to close on December 16, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. co-owners Julianne Hough and Nina Dobrev, together with newly appointed Chief Executive Officer Janelle Anderson, are scheduled to be at the NYSE to ring the closing bell on December 16, 2021.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

AMCON Distributing (DIT) Declares $5.00 Special Dividend; 2.6% Yield

AMCON Distributing (NYSE: DIT) declared a special dividend of $5.00 per share. The dividend will be payable on December 30, 2021, to stockholders of record on December 23, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of December 22, 2021. The annual yield on the dividend is 2.6 percent. For a dividend history...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Systemair moves to the Large Cap segment

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. On January 3, 2022, Systemair will move to Nasdaq Stockholm's Large Cap segment. The revision is based on the average market cap value in November 2021 and includes companies with a market capitalization of more than EUR 1 billion.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
StreetInsider.com

Report on insiders trade with FirstFarms A/S' shares

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation art. 19 and according to power of attorney to report transactions on behalf of Thoraso Holding ApS, FirstFarms A/S shall hereby report transactions with FirstFarms A/S’ shares and associated securities by managerial staff and their related parties:
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Travel company Mondee is going public by merging with SPAC Ithax in deal valued at about $1 billion

Mondee Inc., a San Mateo, California-based travel company, is going public via a merger with Ithax Acquisition Corp. , a special-purpose acquisition corporation backed by the founder of Ithaca Capital and the principals of Axia Ventures. The deal is valued at about $1 billion and is expected to close in the first half of 2022, at which point the combined company will be named Mondee and trade on Nasdaq under the ticker "MOND." The company was founded in 2011 by Prasad Gundumogula, who is its current CEO, and initially focused on the private airfare market. It has since expanded to...
SAN MATEO, CA
StreetInsider.com

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX) Prices 4.3M Share and Warrant Offering at $17.50/sh

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNDX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing an innovative pipeline of cancer therapies, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 3,157,144 shares of its common stock, and to certain investors pre-funded warrants to purchase 1,142,856 shares of its common stock at an exercise price of $0.0001. The public offering price of each share of common stock is $17.50 and the public offering price of each pre-funded warrant is $17.4999 per underlying share, which represents the per share public offering price for the common stock less the $0.0001 per share exercise price for each such pre-funded warrant. The aggregate gross proceeds from this offering are expected to be approximately $75.3 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Syndax. In addition, Syndax granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 645,000 shares of common stock. All of the shares of common stock and pre-funded warrants are being sold by Syndax. The offering is expected to close on December 20, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

BELLUS Health Inc (BLU) Launches $175M Share Offering in Canada and the US

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. BELLUS Health Inc. (Nasdaq: BLU), announced today the filing of a preliminary prospectus supplement (the “Supplement”) to its short form base shelf prospectus dated December 23, 2020 (the “Base Prospectus”) in connection with a proposed public offering of its common shares of US$175 million (the “Offering”). The Supplement was filed with each of the securities regulatory authorities in the provinces of Canada. The Supplement and accompanying Base Prospectus were also filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) as part of a registration statement on Form F-‐10, as it may be amended from time to time, in accordance with the Multijurisdictional Disclosure System established between Canada and the United States. The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering primarily to fund research and development activities, general and administrative expenses, working capital needs and other general corporate purposes, as set out in the Supplement.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

American Virtual Cloud Technologies (AVCT) Announces $25M Share Offering with Institutional Investor

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVCT) today announced that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement for a sale of equity securities to an institutional investor. The initial gross proceeds from the current sale will total $25 million, and combined with the November equity raise, may provide up to approximately $76 million of gross cash proceeds to the company in aggregate, if and when all warrants issued pursuant to the transactions are fully exercised.
BUSINESS
Entrepreneur

Visa (V) Rewards Shareholders With New $12B Share Buyback

Visa Inc. V recently announced a massive share buyback program. In the latest 8-K SEC filing, the financial transaction juggernaut stated that its board of directors has approved a new $12-billion share buyback program. This strategic move will likely boost shareholder value. In fourth-quarter fiscal 2021, the company bought back...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Ampio Pharma (AMPE) Prices 25M Direct Share and Warrant Offering at $0.90/sh

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: AMPE), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the advancement of immunology-based therapies for prevalent inflammatory conditions, today announced that it has entered into definitive agreements with institutional investors for the purchase and sale of 25,000,000 shares of the Company's common stock ( the "Shares") and warrants to purchase 15,000,000 shares of the Company's common stock (the "Warrants" and, together with the Shares, the "Securities") at a combined purchase price of $0.90 per Share in a registered direct offering. The Warrants will have an exercise price of $1.10 per share, will be exercisable immediately and will expire five years from the date of issuance. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about December 15, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Leslie's, Inc. (LESL) Announces 12.5M Share Secondary Offering; 7.5M Concurrent Share Buyback

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Leslie’s, Inc. (Nasdaq: LESL) today announced that certain of the Company’s non-management stockholders (the “Selling Stockholders”) intend to offer for sale in an underwritten secondary offering 12,500,000 shares of the Company’s common stock (the “Offering”). The Selling Stockholders will also grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,875,000 shares of common stock. The Selling Stockholders will receive all of the proceeds from the Offering. Leslie’s is not offering any shares of its common stock in the Offering and will not receive any proceeds from the Offering, including from any exercise by the underwriters of their option to purchase additional shares.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Pulmatrix (PULM) Announces $6.75M Direct Share Offering

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Pulmatrix, Inc. (Nasdaq: PULM), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary and non-pulmonary disease using its patented iSPERSE™ technology, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with certain institutional investors for the issuance and sale of an aggregate of 6,745 shares of convertible preferred stock and warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 5,620,834 shares of common stock for gross proceeds of $6.75 million in a registered direct offering. The shares of preferred stock will have a stated value of $1,000 per share and are convertible into an aggregate of 11,241,668 shares of common stock at a conversion price of $0.60 per share at any time. The warrants have an exercise price of $0.70 per share, will become exercisable six months following the date of issuance, and will expire 5 years following the date of issuance. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about December 17, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy