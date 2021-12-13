ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Golden Globe 2022 nominations announced despite NBC pulling ceremony – full list

By Jacob Stolworthy
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xlvA2_0dLOG0FO00

The 2021 Golden Globes are going ahead despite the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) controversy – and the nominations have been announced.

Earlier this year, the organisation’s voting membership faced a Hollywood boycott after it was revealed there were no Black members.

Many studios and notable figures openly criticised the HFPA, with Tom Cruise going so far as to return his three awards. Ultimately, NBC dropped the ceremony, meaning the 2022 edition is currently not being televised.

In August, the organisation announced reforms to its bylaws as well as an overhaul of its membership process in a bid to diversify, with all 83 members voting 63 to 19 in favour of the measures.

NBC on Thursday said it was “encouraged” by these updates, but has not announced whether it will televise the ceremony.

There is now a question mark surrounding whether any of this year’s nominees will attend the event when it takes place on 9 January.

Find the full list of movies and TV shows nominated at the 2022 Golden Globes below.

Find live updates here .

Movies

Best Motion Picture, Drama

Belfast

CODA

Dune

King Richard

The Power of the Dog

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LafPl_0dLOG0FO00

Best Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical

Cyrano

Don’t Look Up

Licorice Pizza

tick, tick... BOOM!

West Side Story

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vUI8J_0dLOG0FO00

Best Director

Kenneth Branagh – Belfast

Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog

Maggie Gyllenhaal – The Lost Daughter

Steven Spielberg – West Side Story

Denis Villeneuve – Dune

Best Screenplay

Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza

Kenneth Branagh – Belfast

Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog

Adam McKay – Don’t Look Up

Aaron Sorkin – Being the Ricardos

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z0KZJ_0dLOG0FO00

Best Non-English Language Picture

Compartment No 6

Drive My Car

The Hand of God

A Hero

Parallel Mothers

Best Animated Picture

Encanto

Flee

Luca

My Sunny Maad

Raya and the Last Dragon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OnyVH_0dLOG0FO00

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama

Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter

Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos

Lady Gaga – House of Gucci

Kristen Stewart – Spencer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JsMgU_0dLOG0FO00

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama

Mahershala Ali – Swan Song

Javier Bardem – Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog

Will Smith King Richard

Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d9AWd_0dLOG0FO00

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical

Marion Cotillard – Annette

Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza

Jennifer Lawrence – Don’t Look Up

Emma Stone – Cruella

Rachel Zegler – West Side Story

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical

Leonardo DiCaprio – Don’t Look Up

Peter Dinklage – Cyrano

Andrew Garfield – tick, tick… BOOM!

Cooper Hoffman – Licorice Pizza

Anthony Ramos – In the Heights

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=282Bpw_0dLOG0FO00

Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Caitriona Balfe – Belfast

Ariana Debose – West Side Story

Kirsten Dunst – The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard

Ruth Negga – Passing

Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Ben Affleck – The Tender Bar

Jamie Dornan – Belfast

Ciarán Hinds – Belfast

Troy Kotsur – CODA

Kodi Smitt-McPhee – The Power of the Dog

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wXiSb_0dLOG0FO00

Best Original Score in a Motion Picture

The French Dispatch

Encanto

The Power of the Dog

Parallel Mothers

Dune

Best Original Song in a Motion Picture

King Richard , “Be Alive” – Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Dixson

Encanto , “Dos Oruguitas”– Lin-Manuel Miranda

Belfast , “Down to Joy” – Van Morrison

Respect , “Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” – Jamie Alexander Hartman, Jennifer Hudson, Carole King

No Time to Die, “No Time to Die” – Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell

Television

Best Television Series, Drama

Lupin

The Morning Show

Pose

Squid Game

Succession

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22vqWW_0dLOG0FO00

Best Television Series, Comedy or Musical

The Great

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Reservation Dogs

Ted Lasso

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z2rp6_0dLOG0FO00

Best Limited Series, Anthology or TV Movie

Dopesick

American Crime Story: Impeachment

Maid

Mare of Easttown

The Underground Railroad

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QyRd8_0dLOG0FO00

Best Performance by an Actress in a TV Series, Drama

Uzo Aduba – In Treatment

Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show

Christine Baranski – The Good Fight

Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale

MJ Rodriguez – Pose

Best Performance by an Actor in a TV Series, Drama

Brian Cox – Succession

Lee Jung-jae – Squid Game

Billy Porter – Pose

Jeremy Strong – Succession

Omar Sy – Lupin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23aJbB_0dLOG0FO00

Best Performance by an Actress in a TV Series, Comedy or Musical

Hannah Einbinder – Hacks

Elle Fanning – The Great

Issa Rae – Insecure

Tracee Eliss-Ross – Black-ish

Jean Smart – Hacks

Best Performance by an Actor in a TV series, Comedy or Musical

Anthony Anderson – Black-ish

Nicholas Hoult – The Great

Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology or TV Movie

Jessica Chastain – Scenes From a Marriage

Cynthia Erivo – Genius: Aretha

Elizabeth Olsen – WandaVision

Margaret Qualley – Maid

Kate Winslet – Mare of Easttown

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04PruH_0dLOG0FO00

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology or TV Movie

Paul Bettany – WandaVision

Oscar Isaac – Scenes From a Marriage

Michael Keaton – Dopesick

Ewan McGregor – Halston

Tahar Rahim – The Serpent

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Kvw6i_0dLOG0FO00

Best Supporting Actress in a Television Series

Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus

Kaitlyn Dever – Dopesick

Andie MacDowell – Maid

Sarah Snook – Succession

Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso

Best Supporting Actor in a Television Series

Billy Crudup – The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin – Succession

Mark Duplass – The Morning Show

Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso

O Yeong-su – Squid Game

Comments / 1

Related
Insider

The 12 best movies coming to Netflix in December

Watch Netflix original Oscar contenders like "Don't Look Up" and "The Power of the Dog." There are also classics like "Closer," "Tremors," and "Minority Report." For kids, there's Dr. Seuss' "The Cat in the Hat." "The Power of the Dog" (December 1) Director Jane Campion's latest movie is a slow...
MOVIES
ramascreen.com

New Poster For BEING THE RICARDOS Starring Nicole Kidman

Check out this new official poster for BEING THE RICARDOS starring Oscar winners Nicole Kidman, Javier Bardem and J.K. Simmons. Amazon Studios will release BEING THE RICARDOS in theaters on December 10, 2021. Globally on Prime Video December 21, 2021. Written and Directed by Aaron Sorkin. Starring Nicole Kidman, Javier...
MOVIES
Thrillist

Who Will Win Best Actress at the 2022 Oscars?

With this year’s Oscar forecast coming into focus, the Best Actress race finally has some clarity. But just some. This is a field heavy on biopic performances, and while there’s no definitive front-runner just yet, one person does seem to have an edge on the crowded competition. Let’s break down the top contenders as they currently stand before the Oscars nominations are announced on February 8.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jessica Chastain
Person
Kieran Culkin
Person
Kenneth Branagh
Person
Christine Baranski
Person
Billy Crudup
Person
Caitriona Balfe
Person
Margaret Qualley
Person
Kristen Stewart
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Kaitlyn Dever
Person
Jane Campion
Person
Ariana Debose
Person
Cynthia Erivo
Person
Aunjanue Ellis
Person
Javier Bardem
Person
Steven Spielberg
ABC News

Golden Globes 2022 nominations: Complete list of nominees

The nominations for the 2022 Golden Globes were announced on Monday. The contenders for the award show were revealed by Snoop Dogg on behalf of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, at 9 a.m. ET on Monday. "Belfast" and "The Power of...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
The Independent

‘Zola,’ A24 lead indie spirit award nominations

The Film Independent Spirit Awards Hollywood’s leading indie film honors, stayed true to its name this year, bestowing a leading seven nominations to Janicza Bravo’s wild road trip saga “Zola " including best feature, best director and best female lead for Taylour Paige. “The Novice,” a sports drama and psychological thriller, followed with five.Nominations for the 37th edition of the awards were announced Tuesday morning by Naomi Watts, Regina Hall and Beanie Feldstein. “Zola,” which was based on a viral twitter thread, was nominated for best feature alongside “The Novice,” “A Chiara,” “C’mon C’mon,” and Maggie Gyllenhaal’s Elena Ferrante...
MOVIES
POPSUGAR

The Power of the Dog, Succession, and Belfast Lead the 2022 Golden Globe Nominations — See the Full List!

The 2022 Golden Globe nominations are in, and the competition is fierce! Television and movies really stepped it up in 2021, and it shows — get it? On Monday, Dec. 13, Snoop Dogg announced the movies and television shows nominated for the 79th annual Golden Globe Awards, taking place on Jan. 9, on behalf of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. The Power of the Dog and Belfast dominated in the film categories, whereas Pose, Succession, and Squid Game rose to the top in the TV categories.
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc#Golden Globes#Hfpa
Variety

Hollywood Greets Golden Globes Nominations With Tepid Response

On Monday morning, the Hollywood Foreign Press Assn. (HFPA) announced the nominations for the 79th annual Golden Globe Awards — and what followed was near radio silence. In the days leading up to the Golden Globe nominations, it was unclear what impact the announcement would have — and in the near 12 hours since the film and television nominations were revealed, the answer has been not much. The HFPA, the organization behind the show, is mired in controversy over the historic lack of diversity in its membership and for reportedly questionable ethical practices. Since the scandal exploded in February, the organization...
MOVIES
24/7 Wall St.

Movie Stars Making a Transition to TV

Many Hollywood stars stick mostly to either making movies or to starring in TV or, as of recently, in streaming services shows. Some actors, however, have chosen to expand their portfolio and have made the transition from the big to the small screen.  To assemble a list of movie stars who made the jump to […]
TV SHOWS
Best Life

9 New Movies You Can Watch on Netflix This Weekend

December is a great time for movies, as any buff will tell you. Studios are releasing their Oscar hopefuls and potential end-of-year blockbusters, not to mention holiday-themed entertainment. And plenty of those options are readily available for you on Netflix, along with some older favorites that just hit the streaming service. From a Spielberg/Cruise team-up to a surefire Best Picture contender, read on to find out what new movies you should be watching on Netflix this weekend.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
AOL Corp

Jennifer Lawrence calls filming scene with DiCaprio and Chalamet 'most annoying day in my life'

Jennifer Lawrence appeared Monday on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert to discuss her new film, Don’t Look Up, the actress’s first film since the release of Dark Phoenix in 2019. While the actress is happy to have the structure of filming back in her life, she claimed there was one scene in which she struggled to overcome her frustrations due to two of her co-stars.
CELEBRITIES
New York Post

Lucille Ball’s daughter told Aaron Sorkin to go hard on her mom in biopic

Lucille Ball’s daughter told Aaron Sorkin to “take the gloves off” in his biopic about her famous mother, saying she “wasn’t an easy woman.”. The Oscar-winning director, whose film about Ball hits cinemas next month, made the revelation during an interview with the Hollywood Reporter last week. Sorkin said he...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Jennifer Lopez Rom-Com ‘Marry Me’ to Debut Simultaneously in Theaters and on Peacock

“Marry Me,” a musical romantic comedy starring Jennifer Lopez, will debut on Peacock on Feb. 11, 2022, the same day as its theatrical release. The Universal Pictures film was intended to premiere exclusively on the big screen, but the studio opted to shake up its release plan at a time when dramas and comedies — and basically any movie that isn’t part of a major film franchise — have struggled to sell tickets in theaters. Over the weekend, Steven Spielberg’s well-reviewed musical “West Side Story” fell short of box office expectations, continuing a discouraging pandemic-era trend for adult-centric titles, including Will Smith’s...
MOVIES
Collider

Paul Thomas Anderson's 'Licorice Pizza' Named Best Film of 2021 by National Board of Review

All movie buffs out there should get your notepads and/or tracking apps out because you will want to check out the slate of films selected as Best of the Year by the National Board of Review. The entity has been singling out formidable films from each year for almost a hundred years, and in 2021 it wasn’t any different. This year, the group of academics, professionals, and film enthusiasts have selected Paul Thomas Anderson’s latest film, Licorice Pizza as the best among a selection of over 200 films screened and debated by the group.
MOVIES
TVGuide.com

What to Watch on Netflix Top 10 Movie Rankings on December 10

If you're looking for a good movie to watch on Netflix, then a great way to get started is to crowdsource who is watching what by looking at the Netflix Top 10 Movies list, which tracks the most-watched movies on the streaming service. The list for Friday, Dec. 10 is topped by Peter Rabbit 2, the kids' movie that was in theaters this summer and has just arrived on Netflix. It's followed by the 2009 Gerard Butler-Jamie Foxx thriller Law Abiding Citizen at No. 2, the star-studded action hit Red Notice at No. 3, and the Benedict Cumberbatch-led Western drama The Power of the Dog at No. 4. The cute Netflix Christmas movie Single All the Way rounds out the top five.
TV SHOWS
Inside the Magic

Benedict Cumberbatch “Refused to Speak” to Fellow Marvel Star on Netflix Set

Although Benedict Cumberbatch — who plays Doctor Stephen Strange in Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe — and Kirsten Dunst — who portrayed Mary Jane Watson in the Spider-Man trilogy that released between 2002 and 2007 — have never been in a Marvel movie together (yet), they are acting together in an upcoming Netflix project entitled The Power of the Dog.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Being the Ricardos’ Stars J.K. Simmons and Nina Arianda on the “Frightening and Daunting Task” of Playing TV Icons

Fred and Ethel Mertz are taking potshots at each other once again — but this time with genuine venom, given that I Love Lucy actors William Frawley and Vivian Vance notoriously disliked each other. In Amazon’s Being the Ricardos, those cutting barbs are delivered with lacerating impact by J.K. Simmons and Nina Arianda, who also plumb deep wells of empathy for both performers in the unguarded moments when they’re not bickering with each other. Aaron Sorkin’s film chronicles a fraught moment in the making of the pioneering 1950s sitcom during the Hollywood Blacklist era, when stars Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz...
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

The Independent

382K+
Followers
143K+
Post
187M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy