There has been much concern over the student capacity in District 204 high schools. The large capacity is affecting daily schedules and because of COVID-19, the crowding is very dangerous to students and staff health. To remedy these problems, there has been discussion over the District 204 boundaries. The main goal of the boundary committee is to create a more equal student body in schools by moving students from one school to another. IPSD has created five concepts to start with. The five concepts have been narrowed down to concept one and concept three.

EDUCATION ・ 13 DAYS AGO