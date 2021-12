Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: TCFC) (the “Company”), the holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake (the “Bank”), today announced the appointment of James (“Jimmy”) M. Burke, President of the Company and the Bank, as President and Chief Executive Officer of both the Company and the Bank, effective August 31, 2022. After many years of dedicated service, William (“Bill”) J. Pasenelli, Chief Executive Officer of the Company and the Bank, will retire from those positions, and as a member of the Boards of Directors of the Company and the Bank, on that date.

BUSINESS ・ 13 DAYS AGO