ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

France, China agree regional approach to pig disease and trade

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

PARIS, Dec 13 (Reuters) - France on Monday signed an agreement with main export customer China to ensure pork trade can continue even if an outbreak of African swine fever (ASF) occurs, potentially providing a blueprint for European countries threatened by the pig disease.

Blanket bans on meat trade by China and other importing countries due to outbreaks of ASF and other diseases, such as bird flu, have regularly disrupted exports from livestock exporting zones in Europe and the Americas.

China is the largest pork export market for France and the European Union, with Chinese demand surging in the last two years as ASF devastated its domestic herd.

ASF, deadly for pigs but harmless to humans, is not present in France but has spread across Europe and cases in wild boar were found in Belgium, near the French border, three years ago.

Monday's agreement, which takes effect immediately, means China would allow pork exports from unaffected regions of France even if ASF occurred elsewhere in the country, the French economy and agriculture ministries said in a statement.

"This agreement is the first of its kind to be signed by China in favour of a European Union country. It is thus a model and heralds future agreements with other sectors and countries," French Agriculture Minister Julien Denormandie said.

China's finance ministry said in a separate statement it welcomed "the entry into force of the regional management agreement for African swine fever".

The accord was signed during a regular session of French-Chinese economic talks.

Germany, a larger pork supplier than France, is in ongoing talks with Beijing about a regional approach. It has been excluded from the Chinese market due to ASF cases in eastern Germany since last year. read more

While France's agreement was encouraging, Germany was in a different situation given the presence of ASF on its territory, a spokesperson for Germany's federal agriculture ministry said. read more

Avian influenza, commonly known as bird flu, is another disease for which exporting countries have been seeking a regionalisation approach from China in trade.

The United States secured a regionalisation agreement covering bird flu as part of its Phase 1 trade deal with Beijing.

France has in recent weeks detected outbreaks of bird flu and data from farming agency FranceAgriMer showed its poultry exports to China have been banned since late last year, when a previous wave of bird flu started. read more

Reporting by Gus Trompiz, Leigh Thomas and Sudip Kar-Gupta in Paris, Dominique Patton in Beijing and Michael Hogan in Hamburg; editing by Sybille de La Hamaide and Barbara Lewis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barbara Lewis
The Independent

French MPs arrive in Taiwan for visit amid China tensions

A group of six French lawmakers arrived in Taiwan for a five-day visit on Wednesday, following a similar trip led by a group of French parliamentarians in October that China sought to discourage.François de Rugy, the head of the Taiwan Friendship group in the National Assembly, the lower house of France's Parliament, is leading the latest delegation's visit, which will include meetings with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen and other senior government officials.“We wish to have exchanges on all dimensions of the relations between Taiwan, the EU and France on the economy and culture and all the issues at stake...
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

China's Hebei province reports African swine fever in pig trucks

BEIJING, Dec 16 (Reuters) - China's Hebei province said on Wednesday that it has confirmed a new African swine fever outbreak in pigs being transported from other provinces. The virus was found in two trucks, halted in the coastal city of Qinhuangdao in the east of the northern province, the Hebei provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said on its website.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Pig#African#The European Union#Chinese#Asf#French#Finance Ministry
albuquerqueexpress.com

Russia, China Present Unified Front Amid Rising Tensions With West

The leaders of Russia and China sought to display a unified front in the face of both countries' increasingly tense relations with the West, hailing their 'model' relations during a video call on December 15. The two neighbors' ties with the West have been deteriorating in recent years over a...
POLITICS
Washington Examiner

The UAE puts China first and gives Macron his AUKUS revenge

Giving cause for Chinese Communist Party celebration, the United Arab Emirates is suspending a $23 billion purchase of F-35 combat aircraft and MQ-9B drones from the United States. Agreed in the Trump administration's closing days, this arms deal would bring big new revenue streams to both Lockheed Martin (which makes...
WORLD
The Independent

Japan trade recovers as supply chain troubles ease

Japan s exports jumped 20% and imports rose at an even faster pace in November as disruptions to manufacturing supply chains eased. Preliminary trade data reported Thursday showed imports surging nearly 44% from a year earlier, pulling the country into a deficit, as surging oil prices pushed costs sharply higher. Iron and steel exports jumped 88%, while exports of vehicles and other transport equipment rose 20%. Shipments of computer chips also revived, rising more than 20%.“The jump in exports in November suggests that most supply chain constraints in the automobile sector had already eased last month. We think that...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
Country
Belgium
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Germany
Country
China
Reuters

UK, Australia sign deal forecast to create 10 billion pounds extra trade

LONDON, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Britain and Australia on Thursday signed a deal projected to eventually boost bilateral trade by over 10 billion pounds, eliminating tariffs, opening up sectors like agriculture and allowing freer movement for service-sector professionals. Analysis drawn up by Britain and independently vetted said it would boost...
AGRICULTURE
The Independent

British surge seen as warning on omicron but responses vary

Spiraling infections in Britain driven in part by the new omicron variant of the coronavirus sent shockwaves Thursday into the rest of Europe fueling a familiar dread that tighter restrictions will scuttle holiday plans again this year.Much remains unknown about omicron, but increasingly officials are warning that at the very least it appears more transmissible than the delta variant, which was already putting pressure on hospitals from the United States to the Netherlands With so many questions outstanding, uncertainty reigned over how quickly and how severely to crack down on everything from travel to Christmas parties.After...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Germany getting more vaccines for 'offensive' booster drive

Germany is scrambling to procure more vaccines to fuel what the new health minister on Thursday called a “very offensive" and fast booster strategy that would leave the country better prepared for the onslaught of the new omicron variant.Germany on Wednesday administered nearly 1.5 million shots, its highest one-day total so far. As its vaccination campaign has revved back up, an average of some 988,000 people per day have been vaccinated over the past week.The proportion of Germany's population of 83 million that has been fully vaccinated now stands at 70% — a number that officials, who had set...
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Independent

UK signs trade deal with Australia but economy will grow by just 0.08% by 2035

The UK has finally signed a trade deal with Australia – the first with a new partner since Brexit – but it will add just 0.08 per cent to the economy and not until 2035.The agreement will scrap tariffs on UK exports, allow young backpackers to visit for longer and give greater certainty to scientists, lawyers and other professionals seeking visas, ministers say.But the signing – six months after an outline deal was announced by Boris Johnson – is certain to trigger criticism that British farmers are being sacrificed in the desperation to agree it.Liberal Democrats warned it would lead...
ECONOMY
Reuters

EU sets tariffs on Chinese steel wind towers

BRUSSELS, Dec 16 (Reuters) - The European Union will impose tariffs on imports of steel towers used for wind turbines from China on Friday after an investigation found they were being sold at artificially low prices. The European Commission, which conducted the inquiry, has set duties ranging from 7.2% to...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Vaccination of under-12s starts in handful of EU countries

Greece and a handful of other European Union members began vaccinating children ages 5-11 against COVID-19 on Wednesday as governments braced for the holiday season and the spread of the omicron variant. An Athens children’s hospital administered its first shots to younger children hours after authorities announced Greece's highest daily death of the pandemic at 130. The children were given stickers and the day off school. More than 30,000 vaccination appointments for under-12s have been booked by Greek parents, among them Education Minister Niki Kerameus. “I won’t hide the fact that on a personal level, after having talked with...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Greece further amends COVID travel rules for foreigners

ATHENS, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Foreign travellers can opt to show a rapid antigen test or a PCR test to enter Greece, the country said on Thursday, amending a rule it announced only the day before to help curb the spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. Health authorities...
TRAVEL
Reuters

Reuters

248K+
Followers
255K+
Post
119M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy