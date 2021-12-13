ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Wall Street falls on Omicron worries ahead of Fed meeting

By Shreyashi Sanyal, Bansari Mayur Kamdar
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qpa09_0dLMkIKz00

Dec 13 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell on Monday on worries about the Omicron coronavirus variant ahead of a Federal Reserve meeting later this week, while investors watched Apple close in on $3 trillion in market capitalization.

Seven of the 11 major S&P 500 sector indexes fell, with only defensive stocks including consumer staples (.SPLRCS), utilities (.SPLRCU) and real estate (.SPLRCR) gaining.

Travel-related stocks fell as the fast-spreading Omicron variant now accounted for around 40% of COVID-19 infections in London and at least one death in the United Kingdom.

Carnival Corp's (CCL.N) shares fell nearly 6.9% to lead declines among cruise operators, while the S&P 1500 airlines index (.SPCOMAIR) shed 4.6%.

"The big unknown is still the Omicron variant and we don't know just yet how that may affect markets and the economy, but as long as that uncertainty exists the volatility is probably going to remain higher," said Randy Frederick, managing director of trading and derivatives at Charles Schwab.

The CBOE Market Volatility index (.VIX), a gauge for investor anxiety, spiked 2.2 points by early afternoon trading.

Apple Inc's (AAPL.O) shares fell 1.1%, reversing gains from earlier after J.P. Morgan raised its price target on the iPhone maker's stock to the highest on Wall Street. It was poised to become the first company in the world to hit $3 trillion in market value.

"When you see big companies like (Apple) do well, it basically means that people are gravitating towards quality. Big companies that are very profitable, that have very strong cash flows are really considered a safe haven in many cases," Frederick said.

The Fed's policy decision still remains a top event for markets, with bets running high that the U.S. central bank will hint at a faster tapering of asset buying and an earlier start to raising interest rates.

"Everyone is focused on the Fed this week and what guidance we get in terms of bond purchases and interest rates. There's an expectation that there will be an acceleration of tapering, and there's a little anxiety leading up to that," said Ryan Jacob, chief portfolio manager at Jacob Internet Fund.

A Reuters poll of economists sees the central bank hiking key interest rates from near zero to 0.25%-0.50% in the third quarter of next year, followed by another in the fourth quarter. read more

Positive updates about vaccines and antibody cocktails to combat the new COVID-19 variant, along with a recent reading on inflation that was in line with consensus pushed the S&P 500 (.SPX) index to a record closing high on Friday.

At 11:47 a.m. ET the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) was down 293.85 points, or 0.82%, at 35,677.14, the S&P 500 (.SPX) was down 34.99 points, or 0.74%, at 4,677.03, and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) was down 185.51 points, or 1.19%, at 15,445.09.

Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) rose 5.3% as it agreed to acquire Arena Pharmaceuticals (ARNA.O) in a $6.7 billion all-cash deal. Arena's shares surged 83.3%.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 2.65-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 2.98-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 38 new 52-week highs and four new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 28 new highs and 237 new lows.

Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal and Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel and Shounak Dasgupta

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Related
CNBC

Cramer's week ahead: Time to put a small amount of cash to work

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday previewed the biggest market events scheduled for next week's holiday-shortened trading window. The "Mad Money" host said he believes putting some cash to work Monday morning is a wise strategy. "You need to recognize the rockiness of the moment. You don't want to be heroic...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
J.p. Morgan
Reuters

Most Gulf bourses tumble on Omicron worries

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Most stock markets in the Gulf ended lower on Sunday, with the Dubai index leading the downward trend as surging cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant rattled investors. The risk of reinfection with Omicron is more than five times higher and it has shown no sign...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wall Street#Pfizer Inc#Omicron#Splrcu#Carnival Corp#Cboe#Apple Inc#Iphone
investing.com

3 Dividend-Paying Stocks Wall Street Analysts Predict Will Rally 45% or More

Growing concerns over rising inflation and the spread of the COVID-19 omicron variant have caused the markets to be volatile after hitting all-time highs. In these volatile market conditions, we think it could be wise to add high-quality dividend-paying stocks Thor Industries (NYSE:THO), Select Medical (NYSE:SEM), and Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) to one’s portfolio. In addition, Wall Street analysts expect these names to advance more than 45% in price in the near term. Read on.The major stock market indexes plunged on Thursday as big tech shares fell sharply, causing the NASDAQ Composite Index to shed 385.15 points or 2.47% to close at 15,180.43. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 29.79 points to close at 35,897.64, while the S&P 500 declined 0.8% to close at 4,668.67. The markets have remained volatile as investors gauge economic growth prospects and rising COVD-19 omicron cases.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
AFP

Fed official sees first US rate hike in spring 2022

With inflation expected to remain high for some time, the US central bank is likely to raise interest rates soon after it ends its bond-buying program in March, a Federal Reserve board member said Friday. The Fed earlier this week announced it will accelerate the end to its stimulus program after inflation last month saw its biggest jump in nearly four decades, with price increases on a wide array of goods hitting US consumers and businesses. Fed Governor Christopher Waller said the decision announced Wednesday gives policymakers the ability to respond quickly with an increase in the benchmark lending rate, which he expects "will be warranted shortly after our asset purchases end" in the spring. Asked to be more precise about the timing, Waller said, "We'd like to put March on the table as a possible date to start lifting (interest rates) if we need to."
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Dow's 461-point fall led by losses for Goldman Sachs, Home Depot shares

Shares of Goldman Sachs and Home Depot are trading lower Friday afternoon, propelling the Dow Jones Industrial Average selloff. Shares of Goldman Sachs (GS) and Home Depot (HD) have contributed to the blue-chip gauge's intraday decline, as the Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 461 points, or 1.3%, lower. Goldman Sachs's shares have dropped $13.33 (3.4%) while those of Home Depot are off $11.23 (2.8%), combining for an approximately 162-point drag on the Dow. Also contributing significantly to the decline are Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Walmart (WMT) and JPMorgan Chase (JPM) A $1 move in any of the index's 30 components equates to a 6.59-point swing.
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

251K+
Followers
256K+
Post
120M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy