‘I’m actually not done’: Woman championed for shutting down man who interrupted her in presentation

A woman on TikTok shared the experience of being constantly interrupted by a man at a work meeting and how she dealt with it, earning her a lot of praise.

Sabrina Lassegue posted a clip of the meeting and a response video on her TikTok account (@directedbybrini) on Thursday last week after which the videos went viral and were seen millions of times on the video-sharing social media platform.

Several comments on the videos praised and supported Ms Lassegue for doing the right thing.

Ms Lassegue explained that she was a 20-year-old who owned a production company and that she was hired by a brand to direct a commercial.

During an online meeting to discuss the commercial, Ms Lassegue said a man who was on her client’s marketing team “kept interrupting me over and over again”.

She claimed the man kept speaking over her and mansplained her ideas, presenting them “as his own”.

In the first video, that Ms Lassegue filmed during the meeting, she can be heard calmly saying “No” multiple times and then asking the man to mute himself. “I am actually not done speaking,” she pointed out.

“I’m actually not done speaking, so while I respect your ability to talk on and on, my ears actually do have a limit. I find it extremely disrespectful and degrading that you felt a need to not only interrupt my entire presentation but also repeat back to me exactly what I had just offered to the table,” Ms Lassegue said.

“And he said ‘the problem with you women is’, so I cut him off right back,” Ms Lassegue wrote in the text overlay in the video.

“I have no tolerance for this anymore,” she added.

The first video of the meeting has been viewed over 10 million times so far and has 2.4 million likes, while the response video has a little more than a million views and 130,000 likes.

Ms Lassegue said she had filmed video of the meeting to post as a story for her close friends on Instagram, but her friends insisted she post it on TikTok as well.

Sabrina said her experience as an entrepreneur and actor helped her act calmly, adding she knew that after starting her company at the age of 18 she would face situations where she would not be taken seriously as a young woman.

She added that she consistently plays similar scenarios in her head and practices responses “all the time”, adding that her mentors also helped her figure out the right way to deal with people like that.

Several TikTok users praised Ms Lassegue in the comments on the videos.

“This is the most concise, professional DESTRUCTION and I am in awe,” wrote user Meredith Steele.

“How does someone say ‘the issue with you women..’ & still remain employed by the company?” questioned another user.

“Can you pls teach us what your mentors taught you? I’m so tired of us women being spoken over in this industry, our voices deserve to be heard,” said another user.