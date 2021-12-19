ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE: 11 tornadoes confirmed in Arkansas from the December 10th event

By Hayden Nix
 5 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Sunday, December 19th Update – After a week of surveying storm damage, the National Weather Service Offices of Little Rock, AR, Memphis, TN, Paducah, KY, & Louisville, KY have finally completed all surveys.

For Arkansas, 11 tornadoes were confirmed from this event. Many tornadoes were given EF0 to EF1 ratings but we did have two EF2s and one EF4.

The EF4 tornado was generated from the powerful supercell that impacted areas of NE Arkansas. It was on the ground for 80.3 miles before lifting in far NW Tennessee. After the tornado lifted, that supercell would produce another tornado that traveled on the ground for nearly 166 miles impacting places like Mayfield, KY.

PREVIOUS STORY – As of 5 a.m., Monday, the National Weather Service has only confirmed four tornadoes & their path.

Three tornadoes were spotted but the rating is TBD.

Also, the tornado that impacted areas like Monette has been given a minimum EF-3 rating. The survey is not fully complete at this time as they are still trying to determine if the tornado remained on a continuous path.

Comments / 1

Twrry Huntington
11d ago

thank God we could still trust our weather people to get our weather right until it's the truth with them later mediated these days you can't believe anything else except for maybe the weather

Reply
2
 

KARK.com is Little Rock's digital home for local news that matters, coverage from the Arkansas Storm Team and Pig Trail Nation highlights.

