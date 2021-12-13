ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Voices: It’s time to get real, stop being selfish and have the booster – now

By Victoria Richards
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z4w5z_0dLIjB7l00

What are you doing today? Let me tell you what you should be doing, if you’ve got any sense at all: getting your booster.

Unless you’ve been intentionally avoiding the news cycle (and after this weekend, I wouldn’t blame you – it was a lot ), you couldn’t have failed to notice the urgency of the situation in which we find ourselves. With cases of omicron rising exponentially, all adults over 18 in England are now eligible for a booster jab as of today, with the devolved nations expected to follow.

It couldn’t have come too soon. Scientific and medical experts have now advised the government to raise our national Covid alert level from three to four, saying “the emergence of omicron adds additional and rapidly increasing risk to the public and healthcare services”. And Boris Johnson warn ed in a special address last night that “there is a tidal wave of omicron coming”.

We are now in a collective race against time as the government attempts to jab more than 1 million people a day by the end of the year – yes, just 18 days.

But while it makes perfect sense to get a booster jab, that doesn’t mean everyone will find it easy. Anecdotal reports already seem to suggest the NHS booking service crashing, as it’s overrun with requests (good news, in a way, as at least it means people are trying ). “The booking system has crashed, so not only are there no local centres, it’s impossible to book,” commented one Independent reader. “Too little, too late, pathetic planning.”

Another said they believed that failing to find an appointment would eventually be blamed – unfairly – on the public: “You simply can’t access them, too far away, no appointments available. They will blame the public, when the public want a booster but can’t get it. Typical Tory nonsense and deceit.”

And one reader related the experience many have been sharing on social media: “I personally know people who are really struggling to get appointments. I did too. I got there in the end – by joining a long queue at a walk-in centre, and ignoring the appointment I had booked.”

Still, while there may well be severe logistical issues involved with aiming to vaccinate every single person in the country over the age of 18 by the end of the year, shouldn’t we all be sucking it up and doing what it takes – even if it involves a massive wait online, or in person at a walk-in centre?

Some anecdotal evidence seems to suggest the feared queues aren’t even that bad, with one Independent writer recounting on Twitter yesterday : “Went to get my booster yesterday morning. Got 3 hrs of parking just in case there were crazy queues for the walk-ins, but was done and dusted within 30 mins. Still, £2.20 very well spent.”

If you can get to a walk-in centre, and you’ve had both your jabs (your second needs to have been at least three months ago, according to NHS guidelines ), then there’s only one plausible piece of advice: do it.

It could hardly be more vital (or more worth it). Let’s look at what’s at stake: scientists have advised the government that there is a “rapidly increasing risk to the public” from the new variant, with early evidence showing that it is spreading much faster than delta – and that vaccine protection against symptomatic disease from omicron is reduced (having the booster raises your immunity to the virus).

We’ve been told by the prime minister we’re in an “omicron emergency”, and it’s down to all of us to play our part to reduce the strain on the NHS – which is under severe threat of being overrun with cases, if we hit a substantial fourth wave.

One doctor friend of mine told me this week of the horror of having to “step over people” to make her way out of an A&E department – the strain is already so visible. Resus patients are being forced to wait on plastic chairs, she said, with waiting times hitting as much as 17 hours.

To keep up to speed with all the latest opinions and comment, sign up to our free weekly Voices newsletter by clicking here

I can’t have my booster for a month, even though I have two primary school-aged kids at home, unvaccinated. Why? Because last week I had Covid – and whichever strain it was, it wasn’t fun. I spent five days in bed and am still coughing with a tight chest, even though I’m well clear of isolation. I dread to think how I might have fared if I hadn’t been vaccinated at all.

And it’s clear, on the ground, just how many people are Covid positive – it feels like every moment we hear of more and more positive cases.

I’ve now got to wait at least 28 days before I’m allowed to get my third dose. But the only thing getting me through Christmas with a little less anxiety is the fact I have that to look forward to on the other side.

I’ve booked mine. Have you booked yours?

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Voices: Pregnant women like me shouldn’t have to scramble to book a booster – we should be jumping the queue

Pregnant women are being urged to get the Covid vaccine, but not currently prioritised for a booster jab, despite being at high-risk of becoming seriously ill from the virus.My daughter was nine months old when the prime minister announced the first coronavirus lockdown, and although it was an awful time, I was thankful I wasn’t pregnant and facing the prospect of giving birth alone due to Covid restrictions.Fast forward almost two years and I’m pregnant with my second child with some protection having had both covid jabs. However, despite the 20-month gap, nothing seems to have changed much for...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
The Independent

New Covid mask rules in the UK: Everywhere you need to wear a face covering

Boris Johnson’s government has reintroduced face mask restrictions in some settings to curb the spread of the new omicron variant of Covid-19 as it continues to spread and overall case numbers climb in the run-up to Christmas.The prime minister initially announced the news at a press conference on Saturday 27 November, also saying that booster vaccines would soon be made available to younger adults and the period between second and third jabs shortened from two to three months, in accordance with expert advice.As omicron began to establish its presence in Britain, Mr Johnson was forced to tighten the rules a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Ask Me Anything live with a GP: Dr Simon Hodes to answer your Covid booster jab questions

More than 20,000 people booked a coronavirus booster vaccine every hour yesterday as the country ramps up efforts to dampen the impact of the Covid omicron variant.Following his weekend TV address urging Britons to seek a third jab, Boris Johnson tweeted that more than 500,000 people made an appointment on Monday.It came as health officials estimated new omicron infections had reached 200,000 per day at the start of this week, and Britain recorded its first death involving the new strain.Meanwhile the NHS has been put on a crisis footing and returned to its highest level of emergency preparedness.There are fears...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheDailyBeast

‘Unbelievably Selfish’ Man Vaccinates Himself 10 Times

A New Zealand man went on an “unbelievably selfish” quest to get 10 COVID-19 vaccine doses, the New Zealand Herald reported, and was likely being paid by others to get jabs on their behalf. The man allegedly traveled to multiple vaccination clinics across the country, though he is unlikely to face serious health consequences from the deca-doses. Instead, he’ll likely face more severe side effects. “We know that people have in error been given the whole five doses in a vial instead of it being diluted, we know that has happened overseas, and we know with other vaccines errors have occurred and there has been no long-term problems,” said vaccinologist Helen Petousis-Harris, who blasted the move as “unbelievably selfish.” The country’s ministry of health said it was investigating. “We are very concerned about this situation and are working with the appropriate agencies,” Astrid Koornneef, the head of the COVID-19 vaccine response, said.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

When can I get my Covid booster jab? Everything you need to know

The new omicron variant of Covid-19 is spreading across the UK fast – and it has prompted Boris Johnson to bring in “Plan B” restrictions to curb the spread. It means members of the public are being urged to get their third vaccine jab to boost immunity as soon as they can.While it was hoped that the booster alone would be enough to fend off the virus this winter, the emergence of the new strain, thought to be more transmissible than the delta variant, has forced the government’s hand in rolling out new restrictions.Face masks are once again...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Omicron causing 200,000 new infections per day, Sajid Javid tells MPs

The NHS will need to exceed 840,000 booster jabs per day in a bid to fight Omicron which is causing around 200,000 new infections per day, the Health Secretary has said.Sajid Javid told MPs that every adult across England could expect to be offered a “chance to get boosted by the end of this month” though he suggested not everyone would get a dose in December.He said: “It is asking a huge amount of our colleagues in the NHS.“And it’s our joint view that we can try to offer adults a chance to get boosted by the end of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Lifehacker

Why Now Is the Perfect Time to Get Your Booster

Booster doses of COVID-19 vaccines are still optional for many of us, but evidence is mounting that if you haven’t gotten one yet, you’d probably be better off if you did. With this in mind, it’s worth revisiting the recommendations for COVID-19 vaccine booster doses:. If you...
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Booster#Selfish#Covid#Omicron#Nhs
The Independent

Whitty’s call for Christmas socialising to be reduced prompts support plea

Professor Chris Whitty’s plea for people to consider cutting back socialising around Christmas due to the threat from the Omicron variant has prompted fresh calls for support to the hospitality sector.Experts called for clearer messaging as Boris Johnson stopped short of matching England’s chief medical officer’s warning, instead urging people to “think carefully” before attending celebrations.The variant was surging across the UK, with daily confirmed Covid-19 cases reaching a record high of 78,610 new cases and Prof Whitty warning “records will be broken a lot over the next few weeks”.Businesses warned of a fresh threat hitting their existence as people...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Work from home guidelines UK: Current Government advice explained

Boris Johnson’s government is implementing its “Plan B” for dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, bringing back social restrictions in England to curb the spread of the new omicron variant of the virus.Having previously hoped to press on with “Plan A” - encouraging the takeup of booster jabs - the prime minister’s hand was forced after a meeting of the government’s Covid operations committee last week in which the potential threat posed by the more transmissible new variant was laid bare.On Monday, the UK confirmed the first death from the new variant globally while health secretary Sajid Javid estimated that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Tens of thousands of volunteers urged to come forward to help with booster programme as omicron spreads

Boris Johnson has called on “tens of thousands” of members of the public to come forward and volunteer in a bid to ramp up the booster vaccine programme amid a surge in infections caused by the omicron variant.Current vacancies include stewards to organise and manage the queues, and trained vaccinators to administer the jabs. It follows the prime minister’s pre-recorded address on Sunday that all adults in England are to be offered a booster vaccine before the new year, a month earlier than previously planned. The devolved nations have since followed suit.Health secretary Sajid Javid reported that over 110,000 people...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
The Independent

NHS could be overwhelmed by Omicron next month, Sage scientist says

There is a possibility the NHS could be overwhelmed next month, a leading scientist has said, though uncertainties remain over the impact of Omicron Professor Graham Medley from the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine and a member of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage), told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme he was worried “we could see numbers of people being admitted to hospital getting very large” if infections continue to rise and spill into older age groups.He said it was “very hard to predict in real time exactly what’s happening on any day, but it’s certainly...
SCIENCE
West Central Tribune

American Opinion: Omicron reminds us that now’s the time for COVID vaccines and boosters

Biden set the right tone at the White House on Nov. 29, dismissing the need for widespread lockdowns and urging a defensive posture instead. The World Health Organization said South Africa first reported omicron on Nov. 24, and much about the variant is unknown. As of Tuesday, it had been detected in at least 19 countries, though not in the U.S. While its arrival here is inevitable, the travel bans and cooperative efforts at the international level will help to isolate any outbreak. That’s why it’s essential to use the coming weeks to expand vaccinations, increase the number of boosters and to take sensible health precautions in public. It’s understandable that Americans have COVID-19 fatigue. But these measures will all help slow the virus’ spread, which is a first, essential step for returning to a sense of normalcy.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Covid: Lateral flow tests unavailable to order online for fourth day in a row

Lateral flow tests (LFTs) were still unavailable to order from the government’s website on Thursday – marking the fourth consecutive day the rapid Covid testing devices have been largely out of stock in the UK. The shortfall comes amid surging cases of the Omicron variant, as well as official guidance changing this week from instructing contacts of people with coronavirus to isolate at home to instead perform daily self-testing. Boris Johnson’s official spokesman on Thursday acknowledged that the massive increase in demand for testing was a “challenge” for labs.He said: “Our turnaround times have performed well, I think, given...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Fear isn’t always bad in a crisis – especially if it’s Covid

Desmond Swayne accused the government of “twisting the fear lever”. This is a bit rich when he and his Brexiteer pals used “project fear” to demonise Remainers. Fear is not such a bad thing, anyway. Without legitimate fear of threats and dangers, the human race (and most other species) would not have survived till now. If we don’t fear the virus, and react accordingly, we may be in deep trouble.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Insider

Overwhelmed and 'heartbroken' Minnesota doctors took out a full-page newspaper ad to beg people to get the COVID-19 vaccine

Doctors in Minnesota pleaded in a full-page newspaper ad for people to get vaccinated. Executives from nine healthcare systems signed the letter, which was published in the Minneapolis Star Tribune. The doctors detailed how their ERs were "overfilled," encouraging people to get vaccinated. Overworked doctors reaching their breaking point in...
MINNESOTA STATE
The Independent

The Independent

382K+
Followers
143K+
Post
187M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy