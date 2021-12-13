ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Dog breeders offering to mutilate puppies as part of social media trend

By Kate Ng
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zcAHL_0dLIc0FY00

Some dog breeders are offering to “crop” the ears of puppies to keep up with demand driven by social media , a BBC investigation has found.

The mutilating procedure involves cutting part of the American Bully breed’s ear flap to create a pointed look. The practice has been banned in the UK under the Animal Welfare Act, making it illegal.

The investigation revealed a number of breeders offered to clip the ears of puppies they believed they were selling to an interested buyer, who was actually an undercover BBC Wales journalist.

One breeder, who was selling puppies for £13,000, said it was a “shame” that cropping was illegal because it created a “striking look” in the dogs.

But Paula Boyden, from Dogs Trust, said there was “no justification at all” for cropping the dogs’ ears and warned that doing so could lead to infections or behavioural issues.

Some dogs whose ears have been cropped “don’t like people touching their ears”, she told the BBC , and others have difficulty communicating with their owners or other dogs without their ears.

According to the British Veterinary Association (BVA), ear cropping is an “unnecessary, painful mutilation with no welfare benefit”.

However, although the procedure is banned in the UK, it is not illegal to import and sell dogs with cropped ears, and it is not a specific offence to send dogs abroad to have their ears cropped.

Earlier this year, the BVA warned of a surge in illegal ear cropping over the last five years, with the number of reports increasing by 236 per cent since 2017.

Figures from a survey conducted by the BVA revealed that almost six in 10 (58 per cent) small animal vets have been presented with dogs with cropped ears in the last year.

Dobermans were the most commonly presented breed with cropped ears, with American Bulldogs and Cane Corsos the second and third most likely breeds to be seen.

“This rise in numbers may be fuelled by the increase in celebrities and social media influencers showcasing their cropped-ear dogs on platforms like Instagram, leading to the glamourisation and normalisation of this barbaric practice,” said the organisation.

Celebrities such as footballer Marcus Rashford, Little Mix singer Leigh-Anne Pinnock and former Love Island contestant Jack Fincham have posted photographs of their cropped-ear dogs on social media.

Vanessa Waddon, from dog rescue charity Hope, told the BBC : “Whenever celebrities post things online, people inevitably think ‘oh that dog looks nice, maybe I’ll get one like that’.

“While [the celebrities] may have imported the dogs legally, there are people cropping illegally in the UK to meet demand,” she added.

BVA president, Justine Shotton, told The Independent : “This investigation lifts the lid on the scale and ease with which unscrupulous breeders across the UK are using loopholes in the law as a smokescreen for carrying out ear cropping, a painful and cruel surgical procedure that has no medical or welfare benefits for the dogs.

“Vets and animal welfare organisations have been raising concern over the dramatic increase in the number of dogs with cropped ears. Earlier this year, following our successful #CutTheCrop campaign and petition with The FOAL Group, we were delighted to welcome the government’s commitment to ban the import of cropped dogs.

“The strength and depth of support for the campaign has signaled loud and clear that we need to do whatever it takes to prohibit imports, but there is also work to do to root out illegal practice in the UK.

“We hope that this investigation raises widespread awareness about this unethical and illegal dog breeding practice and highlights the importance of always buying a puppy responsibly, picking health over looks.”

A spokesperson for RSPCA Cymru added: “Ear cropping is a painful and unnecessary practice in which part or the whole of a dogs’ ears are removed or surgically altered. It does not benefit the dog in any way and can actually be detrimental to their health, behaviour and welfare.

“Dogs should never be mutilated for cosmetic purposes and, while this practice has been illegal in this country for a long, long time, we’re hugely concerned by any reports that this activity is still being carried out domestically, contrary to the law.”

“We fear that images being shared on social media and used within advertising as well as high-profile sports stars and celebrities buying dogs with cropped ears is making the look more popular. This may be influencing others to do the same - and, worryingly, may even be increasingly perceived as a ‘normal’ look for some breeds of dog.”

The spokesperson urged anyone who suspects any illegal ear cropping activity to contact the RSPCA’s emergency line on 0300 1234 999.

The Independent has reached out to the representatives for Rashford, Pinnock and Fincham for comment.

Comments / 124

Slappy Boots
2d ago

these people ought to be arrested do unto them as they do to the animals when they get caught take them in and surgically remove their arms and their legs let them live like that for the rest of their life no wonder the pitbulls are miserable all people do is abuse them dumbass humans are nothing but weak they walk around with those dogs like they can defeat the world get them in a dark alley without their dogs did one like chickens with their heads cut off they're scared rabbits allentown's the same way no collars on them half the time they don't have no tags or nothing so apparently they're not taking him to a vet but when their kids are sick they take them to the doctor don't they they're going to be stronger animal laws they're getting there slowly but surely but not fast enough 🤔😮😞🤬🤮😡😡

Reply(4)
54
Cyn Cooper King
2d ago

If you knew how much they suffer when this procedure is done, you would never consider it. I worked for a Vet and would sit in the cages and hold them while they cried waking up from surgery. Heart breaking !

Reply(15)
36
Jan Smedley
2d ago

I am breeder. I would NEVER EVER change my babies for anyone. that is cruelty to animals I don't even use gum to keep the tips down. if anyone asked me to do anything like that I would tell them exactly where to go and then call animal control

Reply(3)
25
Related
BBC

Rescue dog 'sadly' returns to kennels after home offered

A dog weighing 9st 4lb (60kg) who has struggled to find a home for almost two years has been returned to the kennels. The two-year-old mastiff was found a home last month, but RSPCA Cornwall said "sadly it didn't work out". Basher was rescued as a stray puppy in January...
PETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Fincham
Person
Leigh Anne Pinnock
People

Dog Left Chained Outside After Her Owner Died Undergoes Stunning Transformation at New Home

Pancake is a whole new pup after getting a few moments of tenderness after a lifetime of neglect. According to a new video from PETA, Pancake the dog spent most of her life chained up outside her home in Virginia. Fieldworkers from PETA would regularly visit the canine to give the dog affection. Pancake responded to these small acts of kindness by flattening herself to the ground in excitement — hence the pooch's name.
PETS
purewow.com

The 10 Naughtiest Dog Breeds

Well-behaved dogs rarely make history. That’s the saying, right? The chances your dog appears in the Guinness Book of World Records as a mischief maker are higher if you own one of the naughtiest dog breeds. Of course, behavior depends on a lot of factors like socialization and training techniques. But the folks over at Protect My Paws, a research-based website that helps pet parents compare insurance plans, wanted to hear it straight from the human’s mouth. They looked at hordes of Instagram posts with behavior and breed hashtags to see which dog breeds were the naughtiest. Then, they ranked the results. Gotta say, the number-one naughtiest dog breed surprised us!
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog Breeding#Mutilation#Breeders#Puppies#Uk#American#Dogs Trust#Bva
247tempo.com

These Are the Hardest Dog Breeds to Train

Having a dog brings many rewards, one of the most important being companionship. A dog can serve as a guardian and an exercise companion, and perform tasks as varied as locating lost things and people and retrieving game. However, dogs have to be trained and the amount of training required...
PETS
24/7 Wall St.

The Dogs With the Shortest Lifespan

Dogs are often described in one phrase — man’s best friend. Canines have been humans’ loyal companions for centuries. Today, about 85 million American households own a pet, and more than 63 million of them have a dog. The average lifespan of a dog is between 10 and 13 years. Sadly, some breeds don’t normally […]
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Dogs
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Instagram
Upworthy

17 of the funniest photos from the Comedy Pet Photo Awards

A few weeks ago, Upworthy shared the hilarious winners of the 2021 Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards and the winner was a well-timed shot of a monkey who appears to have hurt the family jewels on a suspension wire. (Don't worry folks, no monkeys were harmed for the awards.)
ANIMALS
The Independent

Cat owners to be obliged by law to have pets microchipped

Thousands of lost or stolen cats could be reunited with their owners every year under plans to make microchipping compulsory by law.Vets and animal-lovers welcomed the announcement but said the government should urgently tidy up the patchwork of pet databases that hinder animals being found.Critics have previously pointed out that government-approved databases are independent commercial enterprises with different processes and often rank highly on internet search engines.The government drew up its compulsory microchipping plan after a sharp rise in pet thefts and lobbying by heartbroken owners, as well as rescue centres being overwhelmed with lost or unwanted pets.Under the plan,...
ANIMALS
Washington Post

China’s pet lovers are losing patience with official failure to ban animal cruelty

Xiaoyang has to think for a minute to figure out how many dogs he is fostering. “Forty or 50 — something like that,” he eventually says. The stray rescue and re-homing operation he runs on a voluntary basis from his yard on the outskirts of Shenzhen, in southern China, requires a dawn-to-dusk schedule of walking, feeding and cleaning.
PETS
theforestscout.com

Orphans of the Storm: Save a Mistreated Animal

Throughout the pandemic, many people across the United States have adopted pets because they were spending so much time at home. Now that many people are back to working in-person, animal shelters all over the US are filling up with abandoned animals. There are many rumors that this is because...
DEERFIELD, IL
The Independent

The Independent

382K+
Followers
143K+
Post
187M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy