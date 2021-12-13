Champions League draw LIVE: Redraw as Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea and Man City learn fate

Follow live coverage after the Champions League draw had to be redone following an extraordinary mistake in the initial ceremony.

Controversy struck when Manchester United were initially drawn to play against Villarreal , yet having already faced the Liga club in the group stages, this was in error. Uefa’s Giorgio Marchetti spotted the mistake and ordered the tie to be re-drawn, with Villarreal ultimately facing Manchester City . But a technical error appeared to subsequently block United from being selected as one of the teams eligible to play the next side drawn out of the hat, Atletico with Uefa confirming the intial draw void. A second, official ceremony then took place.

2019 champions Liverpool now face Inter Milan, three-time winners United take on Atletico Madrid, Premier League champions City play Sporting and defending champions Chelsea go up against Lille, just as they did in the initial draw. First legs will take place on 15-16 and 22-23 February, before second legs on 8-9 and 15-16 March.

