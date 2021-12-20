ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

COVID-19 updates: Elizabeth Warren tests positive

ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14gE0p_0dLHJdmg00

As the COVID-19 pandemic has swept the globe, more than 5.3 million people have died from the disease worldwide, including over 806,000 Americans, according to real-time data compiled by Johns Hopkins University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering .

About 61.4% of the population in the United States is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention .

Latest Developments

Dec 19, 7:33 PM

Sen. Cory Booker test positive

Sen. Cory Booker D-NJ revealed on Twitter that he has tested positive with a breakthrough case of COVID-19.

Booker said he received both vaccine doses and his booster shot and his symptoms are "relatively mild."

He added that he's "certain" that if he had not received the shots, he "would be doing much worse."

Booker's announcement came hours after Sen. Elizabeth Warren D-Mass., revealed her breakthrough case. Warren also said her symptoms are mild.

Dec 19, 5:06 PM

Elizabeth Warren reveals she tested positive for COVID-19

In a tweet Sunday night, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., announced that she "tested positive with a breakthrough case" on Sunday. Warren said she's experiencing "mild symptoms."

The progressive senator also indicated that she is fully vaccinated and has received her booster shot.

Dec 19, 4:28 PM

NY state records over 20,000 new cases for third day in a row

New York state recorded over 20,000 positive COVID-19 cases for the third day in a row, Gov. Kathy Hochul's office said.

Sunday's total of 22,478 positive cases is the new single-day record, according to the data.

Over 542 patients were admitted to hospitals across the state for COVID-19 symptoms over the last 24 hours, the governor's office said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SLFh2_0dLHJdmg00
Andrew Kelly/Reuters - PHOTO: People stand in a queue for a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) test in Times Square as the Omicron coronavirus variant continues to spread in New York City, Dec. 19, 2021.

There are 3,880 currently hospitalized in the state with the virus, the data showed.

Hochul reiterated her message to New Yorkers to get their vaccinations and boosters and follow health guidelines as the omicron variant continues to spread.

"This is not March of 2020, we are not defenseless," she said in a statement. "We have the tools to protect ourselves and the vulnerable loves ones in our families: Get vaccinated, get the booster and wear a mask when indoors or in large gatherings."

As of Sunday, 70.9% of all New York state residents have completed their vaccinations, the state data showed.

Dec 19, 3:18 PM

NYC gearing up for surge in cases: Mayor

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio warned that the city will have to brace for a jump in COVID-19 cases as the omicron variant continues to spread.

"We expect omicron to be a fast and temporary phenomenon. We expect these next weeks to see a very, very big surge in the number of cases, more than we've seen previously," he said during a news conference Sunday.

Roughly 162 patients were confirmed positive in the hospital, the mayor said. Hospitalizations have gone up, but not at the rate health officials were expecting.

"It will undoubtly grow a bit," de Blasio said.

The city recorded 5,731 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday.

The mayor urged New Yorkers to get vaccinated and to get their booster shots. The city's health department said as of Sunday 71% of all residents are fully vaccinated .

De Blasio also recommended that people wear masks indoors.

The city will focus on vaccination efforts for children and to increase booster access in nursing homes, he said.

At-home testing kits will be handed out at high volume testing sites, according to the mayor.

Dec 19, 5:23 PM

Israel health officials recommend putting US on no-fly list

Starting Dec. 22, the U.S. could be on Israel's no-fly list due to high COVID infection rates. All travel from Israel to the U.S. will be banned, the Israeli government announced Sunday.

The Ministry of Health has recommended that the U.S., and nine other countries including Canada, be classified as "red list" countries. The decision now awaits final approval from the Knesset's Constitution, Law and Justice Committee.

Israeli citizens coming to Israel from the U.S. will have to go into full isolation, including those vaccinated or recovered. Non-Israeli citizens coming from the U.S. will not be allowed to enter Israel, officials said.

At the start of the weekly cabinet, Israel Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said the fact the country is in a "relatively good situation" is "not a coincidence." He attributed delaying the entry of the variant to Israel to travel bans. "What a pity that other countries did not do as we did," he said Sunday.

In addition to the U.S., Israel also will also move Belgium, Canada, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Morocco, Portugal, Switzerland and Turkey to the no-fly list this week on Dec. 22. Norway, France, Spain, Sweden and the UAE will be added to Israel's no-fly list at midnight Dec. 20.

There are 52 countries on Israel's red list.

-ABC News' Christine Theodorou

Dec 19, 12:22 PM

UK reports 48.59% single-day increase in confirmed omicron cases

The U.K. reported a 48.59 percent single-day increase in confirmed omicron cases Sunday.

And across the U.K. in the last seven days, there's been a 51.9 percent increase in new COVID cases. Hospitalizations are up 8.1 percent during that period. However, there's been a 6.5 percent decrease in new deaths compared to the preceding seven days.

On Sunday, the British government reported 82,886 new COVID cases and 45 new deaths. The government also confirmed 12,133 new cases of the omicron variant.

London's mayor declared a major incident in the capital Sunday because of the serious threat of omicron. In an interview with the BBC on Sunday, he said that in the last 24 hours, "we're at almost 30,000 confirmed new cases, and in the last seven days almost 130,000 confirmed new cases."

He said he's worried about the impact the increases are already having on frontline emergency services in London, adding there are a record number of absences that will hamper their ability to respond to people who are unwell.

-ABC News' Christine Theodorou

Dec 18, 6:20 PM

No live audience, limited cast and crew for tonight's 'SNL'

"Saturday Night Live" won't have an audience and will limit its cast and crew at tonight's taping "out of an abundance of caution," the show announced, as New York sees a spike in COVID-19 cases.

"Due to the recent spike in the Omicron variant and out of an abundance of caution, there will be no live audience for tonight’s taping of 'Saturday Night Live' and the show will have limited cast and crew," tweeted the show, which films at 30 Rockefeller Plaza in Manhattan.

"The show continues to follow all government safety guidelines in addition to a rigorous testing protocol," it added.

Charli XCX was slated to be the musical guest but is no longer performing due to the limited crew, the singer announced on Twitter , saying she was "devastated and heartbroken."

Paul Rudd is the host of the episode, which is the last one of 2021.

MORE: COVID cases in New York state triple, hit new record on Friday

The move comes as New York state broke its record for daily COVID-19 cases two days in a row. Several shows in New York City, from Broadway productions to the Rockettes, also have had to cancel performances due to COVID-19 cases.

-ABC News' Joshua Hoyos

Dec 18, 5:16 PM

Harvard moving to remote learning in January

Harvard University is shifting to remote learning for the first three weeks of January due to a "rapid" rise in COVID-19 cases locally, school officials announced Saturday.

"Please know that we do not take this step lightly," school leaders said in an update to students . "It is prompted by the rapid rise in COVID-19 cases locally and across the country, as well as the growing presence of the highly transmissible Omicron variant."

Only students with previous authorization will be allowed to remain on campus. Some programs, like essential in-person laboratory and patient-centered work, will continue as normal, the school said.

"We are planning a return to more robust on-campus activities later in January, public health conditions permitting," the school officials said.

Several universities, including Princeton, NYU and Cornell, have shifted final exams remote and canceled events in recent days due to spikes in COVID-19 cases.

-ABC News' Arielle Mitropoulos

Dec 18, 3:42 PM

White House delays enforcement of workforce vaccine-or-test mandate

Enforcement of the Biden administration's vaccine-or-test mandate for private companies with more 100 employees will be delayed by a month, officials said.

The Labor Department’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration announced the change Saturday, a day after a federal appeals court lifted a stay on the rule, allowing it to proceed.

Previously, the mandate required companies to enforce masks among unvaccinated employees beginning Dec. 6, and either see proof of vaccination or begin testing workers weekly by Jan. 4.

The new deadlines for compliance are now Jan. 10 and Feb. 9, respectively, OSHA said.

-ABC News' Anne Flaherty

Dec 18, 3:32 PM

New York state sets another daily case record

Nearly 22,000 positive COVID-19 test results were reported in New York state in the last 24 hours, according to Gov. Kathy Hochul's office -- breaking a single-day record set the day before .

The 21,908 positive COVID-19 test results are out of 290,930 results reported -- for a 7.53% positivity rate.

Demand for testing also continues to rise, with about 27,000 more people getting tested on Friday.

"This is not like the beginning of the pandemic. We are prepared for the winter surge because we have the tools at our disposal," Hochul said in a statement. "Getting vaccinated, getting the booster and wearing a mask are critical to avoiding getting seriously ill from COVID-19, so don't take a chance."

-ABC News' Joshua Hoyos

Click here to read the rest of the blog.

Comments / 1202

Robbyn Marie
11d ago

Cases cases and more cases. The point wasn’t cases. It was preventing deaths and hospitalization. When did we pivot away from that? We are being played. Actually over played to tell the truth

Reply(38)
191
Robert Harris
11d ago

funny the doctor that discovered it said it's not as bad as the common cold.the symptoms are similar to a hard day at work something the liberals are scared to death of

Reply(48)
203
(ACE) ArmChair Economist.
6d ago

If covid is so bad why hasn’t it wiped out the homeless population. Or why didn’t they close the border and stop letting hundreds of thousands flood over.

Reply(31)
158
