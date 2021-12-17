ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
When can I get my Covid booster jab? Everything you need to know

By Joe Sommerlad
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

The new Omicron variant of Covid-19 is spreading across the UK fast – and it has prompted Boris Johnson to bring in “ Plan B ” restrictions to curb the spread.

It means members of the public are being urged to get their third vaccine jab to boost immunity as soon as they can.

While it was hoped that the booster alone would be enough to fend off the virus this winter, the emergence of the new strain, thought to be more transmissible than the Delta variant, has forced the government’s hand in rolling out new protective measures.

Face masks are once again mandatory on public transport, in shops, cinemas, theatres and places of worship in England.

Meanwhile, employees are being advised to work from home where possible and an NHS Covid Pass is now required for entry to crowded venues.

And NHS rules on boosters have been relaxed so that all over-18s will be offered their booster by the end of December, having been brought forward from the end of January, a decision supported by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation, which recently recommended cutting the period between second and third jabs from six months to three.

On Monday, the UK confirmed the first death from the new variant globally while health secretary Sajid Javid estimated that the rate of Omicron infections was already at around 200,000 per day, with the strain expected to become dominant in London imminently.

NHS England meanwhile announced that it will return to its highest level of emergency preparedness, level four national incident, meaning that the NHS response to Omicron will be coordinated as a national effort rather than led by individual trusts.

Confirmed Covid cases have since rocketed to 88,376 in the latest figures, with daily deaths up to 146.

Fortunately, the rates of hospitalisations and deaths remain relatively low. But that could change as increased mingling indoors over the festive season threatens to further drive up cases.

All of which means a third “top-up” vaccine is becoming even more necessary as immunity begins to wane.

If you are eligible for a vaccine booster jab , you no longer have to wait for the NHS to contact you to make an appointment online.

You can currently get a booster if you are over 30, a frontline healthcare worker or over 16 with a health condition and it has been at least three months (91 days) since you received your second dose of one of the approved Covid vaccines.

And you can also visit any walk-in vaccination centre to get your jab, with people being advised to use the NHS online walk-in finder to locate their nearest centre.

If you have had a positive Covid test, you are advised to wait four weeks (28 days) before booking your booster, starting from the date you had the test.

“NHS staff are making it as easy as possible for people to get their top-up vaccination,” said Dr Nikki Kanani, deputy lead for the NHS Covid-19 vaccination programme.

“People can now go online, find their nearest site and go and get their booster without delay.

“The booster is not just nice to have, it is really important protection ahead of what we know will be a challenging winter.

“So if you are eligible, please do check the site finder and go get your jab.”

This article was amended on 10 December 2021. It had previously stated that Covid boosters were available to everybody over 18, but at the time of publication boosters were only being made available to adults over 40 and people in some additional high risk categories. We also removed a quote from a GP because, while it accurately reported their comments, we understood that it could have been held to over-simplify the science behind some vaccines.

